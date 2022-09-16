News Archives
PETRA hands over soccer balls ahead of GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers Schools tourney
Students and teachers pose with their soccer balls as PETRA president Troy Mendonca (from left sitting) is flanked by representatives of GUYOIL and Guyana Tradewind Tankers. (Carl Croker photo)
-Action kicks off Sunday September 18

THE 3rd edition of the PETRA Organisation/GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers Secondary School’s Football tournament kicks off on Sunday, September 18 and teams received their balls ahead of what should be a scintillating competition.

During a brief presentation on Wednesday at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue, PETRA organisers including Marlon Cole and president Troy Mendonca, officially handed over four soccer balls each per the eight participating teams.

Action starts from 12:30 hours with Cummings Lodge Secondary tackling North Ruimveldt in the opener, while at 13:30 hours Christianburg-Wismar battles West Ruimveldt.

The Golden Grove and Friendship teams kick off their match at 15:00 hours as Dolphin and President’s College wrap up the day with their match at 16:30 hours.

Meanwhile, Mendonca noted that it was an “Important tournament”, adding that any format of soccer is good, especially in the school system. He noted that it was great to see the support going good after three years.

Representatives from both GUYOIL and Guyana Tradewind Tankers stated their excitement looming around the tournament, adding that it is a great way to marry sports and education for teens. Meanwhile, the tournament will be played every Sunday for the next seven weeks at the MOE Ground. (Clifton Ross)

Staff Reporter

