President Ali to meet VP Harris during US visit
President, Dr Irfaan Ali
PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday, departed Guyana for a series of engagements in the United States (US), including roundtable discussions, bilateral meetings, a diaspora engagement as well as an interfaith forum, over the next few days.

High on his agenda is a meeting on Thursday, September 15, in Washington DC, between Caribbean leaders and the US Vice-President, Kamala Harris. The meeting is a follow-up to President Joseph Biden and Vice-President Harris’s commitment at the recent Summit of the Americas to partner with the Caribbean to promote energy security, access to finance, and food security.

US Vice-President, Kamala Harris

On Saturday, September 17, President Ali is slated to travel to Orlando, Florida, for a diaspora engagement, and, from September 18-21, he is scheduled to participate in a number of bilateral engagements and address several high-level events, including the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 21, 2022.

President Ali will be joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud. (Office of the President)

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
