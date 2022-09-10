New US Ambassador to Guyana nominated

US President Joe Biden has nominated Nicole D. Theriot to be his country’s next ambassador to Guyana, according to a White House statement on Wednesday.

Theriot, according to the statement, is “a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Counsellor, currently serves as the Principal Officer in Karachi, Pakistan.”

The statement said Theriot previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Prior to that, she was Director for Immigration and Visa Security at the National Security Council in the Executive Office of the President.

Before that, she was Senior Advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Overseas Citizens Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Previously, Theriot was Political Counsellor at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan; Principal Officer in Casablanca, Morocco; and Bureau of Consular Affairs’ Supervisory Regional Consular Officer in Frankfurt, Germany.

Other overseas assignments include Internal Politics Chief in Islamabad, Pakistan; Consul General in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean; Deputy Consular Chief in Baghdad, Iraq; Non-immigrant Visa Chief in Montreal, Canada; Consular Officer in Paris, France; and Information Officer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Theriot is the recipient of numerous State Department performance awards, including a Senior Foreign Service Performance award.

She holds a B.A. degree from Louisiana State University and a Master’s degree in International Relations from Vanderbilt University. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she speaks French and Urdu.

Theriot will replace current US Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch.