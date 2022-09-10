News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New US Ambassador to Guyana nominated
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Nicole D. Theriot
Nicole D. Theriot

US President Joe Biden has nominated Nicole D. Theriot to be his country’s next ambassador to Guyana, according to a White House statement on Wednesday.
Theriot, according to the statement, is “a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Counsellor, currently serves as the Principal Officer in Karachi, Pakistan.”

The statement said Theriot previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Prior to that, she was Director for Immigration and Visa Security at the National Security Council in the Executive Office of the President.

Before that, she was Senior Advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Overseas Citizens Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs.
Previously, Theriot was Political Counsellor at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan; Principal Officer in Casablanca, Morocco; and Bureau of Consular Affairs’ Supervisory Regional Consular Officer in Frankfurt, Germany.

Other overseas assignments include Internal Politics Chief in Islamabad, Pakistan; Consul General in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean; Deputy Consular Chief in Baghdad, Iraq; Non-immigrant Visa Chief in Montreal, Canada; Consular Officer in Paris, France; and Information Officer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Theriot is the recipient of numerous State Department performance awards, including a Senior Foreign Service Performance award.
She holds a B.A. degree from Louisiana State University and a Master’s degree in International Relations from Vanderbilt University. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she speaks French and Urdu.
Theriot will replace current US Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.