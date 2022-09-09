UK’s longest-serving monarch has died

– President Ali expresses condolences, recalls HM’s ‘sterling leadership’ in Commonwealth of Nations

– Former Prince of Wales is now King Charles III

LEAVING behind a legacy of long service, and commitment to the development and unity of the United Kingdom and the 54 member states of the Commonwealth of Nations, the longest-reigning British Monarch Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II died, on Thursday, at Balmoral Castle, Aberdeen, Scotland. She was 96 years old.

The announcement of the Queen’s death was made by Buckingham Palace, which said she died peacefully.

Sombre crowds of people gathered outside Balmoral Castle and Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s official residence, to mourn and bid farewell to a woman recognised as a formidable force in global affairs post-World War II.

President Ali’s condolences

Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, in an official statement on Her Majesty’s death said: “I join all Guyanese in expressing our profound and deepest sorrow at the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her passing marks the end of an era in the history of the British Monarchy, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth of Nations.”

Additionally, the President’s statement said: “Queen Elizabeth’s place in history is assured, and her legacy is intact. Her long and impactful reign has helped to shape the post-World War II world.

“Her majesty has been a source of stability for her country. She will be long remembered for her sterling leadership of the Commonwealth of Nations. Her visits to Guyana are recalled with great fondness.

“At this time, the thoughts of all Guyana are with the members of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. We join in heralding the life of the longest-serving British Monarch and mourn her passing.”

Her Majesty’s death comes more than a year after the passing of her husband of 73 years, His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg, who died in April 2021.

The eldest son and successor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, has now succeeded her to become the new King and Head of State while his wife, Camilla is to be the new Queen Consort.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace from ‘His Majesty the King at the time of the Queen’s death’ said it is “…a moment of greatest sadness for me and my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and much-loved Mother.”

His statement went on to say: “During this period of mourning, the family will be comforted and sustained by their knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926 as the first child to then Duke and Duchess of York, who subsequently became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (The Queen Mother).

Elizabeth II’s sibling, the late Princess Margaret, was born four years later. In addition to this, her first official overseas visit was a tour to South Africa with her parents and younger sister that took place in 1947.

During this tour, the then Princess Elizabeth made a radio announcement on her 21st birthday dedicating herself to the service of the Commonwealth of Nations.

This dedicated declaration she reiterated on February 6, 1952 with her ascension to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI. She was crowned ‘Queen’ in a momentous ceremony in June 1953.

It was initially reported earlier on Thursday that the Queen’s children along with a royal convoy of family members were at Balmoral Castle.

Her Majesty had cancelled a virtual meeting with senior governmental members of the Privy Council on Wednesday, and she was subsequently declared to be “under medical supervision” after doctors raised concerns about her health.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, in her speech, said Queen Elizabeth II was “the rock on which modern Britain was built.

And the country has grown and flourished under her reign.”

Truss recently met with the Queen on Tuesday upon taking office to discuss government matters. Queen Elizabeth II has had audiences with each UK Prime Minister from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

Truss continued her remarks by expressing the nation’s support to the new King, noting: “We usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words ‘God save the King.’”

Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), His Excellency President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname in a message on behalf of leaders of the regional bloc expressed: “deep regrets at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who was Head of the Commonwealth that includes nine of our member states and five of our associate members due to their relation to the United Kingdom.

“Her Majesty’s commitment to service and devotion to duty was a sterling example to all. She was the one constant in a world of never-ending change. Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her love of and dedication to the Commonwealth of which she was a passionate supporter and leader.”

Historic Reign and Visits to Guyana

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg had visited Guyana twice – first in 1966 and again in 1994.

In February 1994, the Guyana Chronicle reported that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip returned to the country for a four-day state visit, the first time since the 1960s, as part of her eight-nation Caribbean tour of countries which included Anguilla, Belize, Guyana, Dominica, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Bahamas and Bermuda.

During this visit, she had also addressed Guyana’s National Assembly, where in a speech she had pledged “the United Kingdom’s fullest possible support and encouragement to strengthen democracy.”

As the world continues to mourn the late revered British monarch, the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II undoubtedly paved the way for the dawn of a new era of leadership in the United Kingdom and in the 54-member Commonwealth of Nations, of which Guyana is a member.