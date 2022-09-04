1,500 new jobs before year end

TELEPERFORMANCE will recruit 1,000 persons at its various locations in Guyana by year end, says Recruitment Manager, Raybourne Bowman.

Prime Minister, Brigadier(ret’d), Mark Phillips, who was present at the recent recruitment drive in Region Six, urged those gathered to make use of the opportunity and pointed out that the Government was committed to ensuring that everyone has access to employment.

He noted that, since the Government’s accession to office, it has liberalised the telecommunications sector, which has, in turn opened doors for competition, thus making more opportunities available to citizens.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the Public- Private Partnership in action and, here today, at this job fair, [there are] lots of opportunities to create jobs in Region Six. Through the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector, we have an expansion of the infrastructure and now we have the technology where, basically, you can work from anywhere. So Teleperformance is here with us and, at the end of this process, I know many of you will be employed; some may be employed to work from an established building and some of you will be given the equipment and the training so that you could start working almost immediately from your home. Here, in Guyana we have the technology now and, through Public-Private Partnership, we are going to every region, embracing the technology and providing employment for the people.”

Another business process outsourcing provider (BPO), intel, an award-winning company founded in the Caribbean, has also announced plans to recruit more than 500 employees in the next few weeks to support its expanding operations in Guyana.

These new hires will assist itel in fulfilling the needs of some of North America’s most renowned brands in Retail, Tech Support and Healthcare, a release said.

itel is known for its outstanding customer-experience delivery and it plans to hire Guyanese who are customer-service oriented and who have a desire to learn.

The release said itel’s retention culture fosters career growth and development through training and mentorship, while offering employees the opportunity to explore various career paths within the organisation. Persons hired will receive competitive salaries, training, health insurance benefits, and will also have access to incentivised employee programmes.

“Guyana is poised at a very crucial junction between untapped talent and explosive growth in the coming years, especially in the BPO sector; itel is optimistic about bringing top international brands to the country, and with an investor-friendly government, coupled with a well-educated young talent pool to support the inflow, Guyana is set to become the ‘go-to destination’ for all major players in this sector,” said Country Manager Kailash Rao.

Meanwhile, since assuming power two years ago, the Government has operationalised a call centre in Linden and two such facilities are slated for Berbice — one at Palmyra and the other in the Upper-Corentyne. Work on the facility at Palmyra has commenced and is expected to be completed within three months. The centre is scheduled to be operational by early 2023. It is anticipated that, when the two call centres are ‘up and running’, they will provide a minimum of 300 jobs.