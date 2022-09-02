Gorbachev’s reforms and diaspora advocacy led to democracy in Guyana  

Dear Editor,

MIKHAIL Gorbachev, the former leader of the now defunct Soviet Union, passed on a few days ago. Not many Guyanese may be familiar of the impact Gorbachev’s policy in the Soviet Union and towards the West had on Guyana. Had Gorbachev not pursued and or implemented glasnost (democratic opening) and perestroika (restructuring of the economy) and armistice treaties with America, Guyana may well have remained a dictatorship (possibly) till now.

As a result of cold war politics injected by our political leaders from both sides during the 1950s, Guyana was transformed into a dictatorship after independence in 1966 from what was a liberal western-type democracy. Jagan’s PPP was aligned with the eastern bloc and the PNC the western bloc. The PNC was installed in office by the Anglo-American alliance. The west turned a blind eye to electoral fraud, the rise of the dictatorship, and abuse of human rights. In Guyana, political parties, religious and civic groups and other organisations as well as individuals courageously fought the dictatorship for a restoration of democratic rule. But it was to no avail as the west continued to support the PNC. In America, several groups and individuals, including myself, appealed to every US President (Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George Bush Sr.) and Congress to apply pressure on the Burnham and Hoyte dictatorships to restore liberal democracy in Guyana. We held picket signs in front of the Guyana Consulate on third Ave and the UN and at other locations and events at various times between 1977 to 1992 condemning electoral fraud and human rights abuses. The group to which I belonged, that started at City College among students, took a pro-America and anti-communist stance. Vassan Ramracha and his brother Rennie Ramracha were the mentors of our movement. As political scientists, they understood geo politics and instructed us that America would not support a left-wing movement. They advised that our group take a pro-America position if we were to win over Washington to bring political change in Guyana.

Dr Baytoram Ramharack, Vassan Ramracha, Ravi Dev, myself, and others descended on Washington at various times and attended events in New York where Members of Congress spoke, pleading our case to Members of Congress and the Reagan and Bush administrations to help us in our struggle to restore democratic governance in Guyana. The main obstacle preventing the restoration of democracy and free and fair elections in Guyana, we were repeatedly told by Washington politicians and American political analysts, was the fear of the rise of a communist government that could potentially pose a greater threat to USA interests than the PNC dictatorship, although it was increasingly allied and aligned with the Soviet bloc.

The US policy towards Guyana changed after Gorbachev came to power. Gorbachev began to democratise the Soviet Union. Gorbachev signalled an end to the cold war and assured the US that it was no longer interested in fomenting revolutions in the Third World. Assistance to Cuba and Nicaragua was rapidly declining. A group of us re-lobbied Members of Congress and President Bush on Guyana during the changing global political situation. A few of us pleaded with influential members of the Indian community (GOPIO) to assist us with our lobbying efforts. The lobbying paid dividends. In trips to New York in 1988 (for the 150th Anniversary of Indian presence in Guyana) and 1989 (First Global Convention of People of Indian Origin), a few of us took Cheddi Jagan to influential members (Yash Pal Soi, Thomas Abraham, etc.) of the Indian community and the Indian press as well as the New York Times and Nation magazine. Jagan laid down the case for restoration of democratic rule in Guyana. He stated that he was no longer a dogmatic communist. He said he was “more Gorbachev than Gorbachev.” He said America had no reason to fear his return to power. He pledged that Guyana will be a democracy under a government he leads. Several articles were published in the Indian weekly press, Nation, New York Times, and other publications. The Chair of the Democratic Party, Ron Brown, pledged support for democracy in Guyana. Several Members of Congress (including Ted Kennedy, Stephen Solarz, Elliott Engels and Ted Weiss) issued statements condemning Guyana’s dictatorship and human rights abuses; all of these members and more were members of the India Caucus that was very sympathetic to and supportive of Jagan. President Bush Sr called on Desmond Hoyte to return the country to economic and political liberalism. We learnt that there was a gentleman’s agreement between Bush and Gorbachev on democracy for Guyana and Nicaragua: Gorbachev would ensure free and fair elections in Nicaragua and America would ensure free and fair elections in Guyana. Jimmy Carter and his Carter Center were invited in both places to oversee free and fair elections; the US provided funding for observers and for the balloting. There was a change in administration in both countries: Communist Sandinistas and the PNC were removed from office via the ballot box. The PPP was allowed to take power and would govern for 28 years.

Clearly, the collapse of communism and the Soviet Union paved the way for restoration of democratic governance in Guyana. This would not have been possible hadn’t Gorbachev been invested with power to democratise the Soviet Union. The pro-America advocacy and the dedication and commitment of a handful of us secured democracy in Guyana. Off course, many in Guyana and other groups in the diaspora helped to bring about the much needed change in 1992.

Yours sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram