Toll-free hotline (0449) launched for Monkeypox ‘info’

THE Ministry of Health has established a toll-free hotline to provide persons with 24-hour medical assistance and support in relation to the Monkeypox virus.

During his daily COVID-19 update, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, disclosed that the toll-free hotline number is 0449, and it was supplied by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) Company.

He indicated that persons can call the hotline at their convenience to obtain different kinds of information on signs and symptoms as well as safety precautions regarding Monkeypox.

Minister Anthony said the COVID-19 hotline has been repurposed to allow persons to seek medical information from healthcare professionals.

Guyana has confirmed two Monkeypox cases in August 2022. According to Dr Anthony, citizens should practise the necessary safety and precautionary regulations to avoid the spread of the virus.

He related that it is ‘difficult’ to carry out contact tracing and tracking of persons who were in contact with the patients who were diagnosed with the virus.

However, immediate family members are in quarantine and they are under observation for any visible signs and symptoms.

Minister Anthony went on to point out that discharging a patient diagnosed with Monkeypox depends on the patient’s level of healing.

He explained that a patient should feel well between 14 and 21 days. This, however, depends on the signs and symptoms a doctor is tracking.

On the other hand, a patient can develop complications that require them to stay in the hospital for a longer period of time, and only a doctor can make the determination to discharge a patient.

He highlighted that there are current measures in place to reduce risks and complications associated with the virus, and he advised persons who may experience signs and symptoms to visit any healthcare facility in their community to get essential medical treatment.

Meanwhile, turning his attention to COVID-19, Dr Anthony said Guyana currently has 30 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

The health officials are also tracking 239 active cases across the country as there are two cases in Region One (Barima-Waini); eight in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam); 22 in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); 144 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 9 in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice); 25 in Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne); 6 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); 4 in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni); 11 in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo), and 8 in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).