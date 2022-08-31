GECOM asked to provide APNU+AFC ‘voter fraud’ evidence

–as Elections 2020 COI to commence work

ATTORNEY-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, S.C., on Tuesday wrote the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to request documents which purportedly provided proof of voter fraud at the 2020 General and Regional Elections (GRE).

In the correspondence which was seen by the Guyana Chronicle, Nandlall, on behalf of the government, requested of GECOM Chair, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh to provide his office with documents which were reportedly delivered to the Commission by the APNU+AFC.

These documents, he said, established that deceased persons purportedly voted at the elections; that the elections were tainted by multiple voting, and that persons who were overseas on Voting Day purportedly voted at the elections.

The Attorney-General, in the letter stated that the allegations continue to be peddled in the public domain by leaders and representatives of the political opposition.

He said that the impression being conveyed is that the documents and data were obtained from specific bodies like the Immigration Department and General Registrar’s Office.

“You will appreciate that these are grave allegations, and, as baseless and unfounded as they were proven to be, it is important that the relevant State agency enquires into the source of this information, upon whose directions they were sourced, and, perhaps, most importantly, to officially reconfirm their inaccuracy for the public record,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Legal Affairs, during his weekly Facebook show, Issues in the News, said that all of these allegations that have been and are continuing to be peddled by the opposition will be investigated and interrogated.

He added that these documents were requested from the GECOM Chair so that the relevant agencies implicated in the documents can conduct investigations.

These agencies, he said, can be afforded the opportunity to investigate the documents, their authenticity, accuracy and the accuracy and veracity of the information that they purport to furnish, along with who instructed the documents to be prepared.

“At the end of this process; at the end of this inquiry, and or investigation, whatever laws were violated, if any, will be enforced by the relevant law enforcement agencies, and if there is evidence to yield criminal charges, then criminal charges shall be instituted, and shall be prosecuted in accordance with law,” he said.

As it relates to the allegations, Nandlall mentioned that the information was completely discredited, as many of those persons whose names appeared on the documents as not being in the jurisdiction, came forward to denounce the contention that they were not here.

As such, Nandlall indicated that as soon as the documents are received from the GECOM Chair, the investigation will begin by the relevant State machinery.