GOGEC President to address major energy forum in Norway today
GOGEC President, Manniram Prashad
PRESIDENT of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), Manniram Prashad, is attending the Offshore Northern Shore (ONS) 2022 conference in Stavanger, Norway, and is slated to address the august forum today.

Prashad will be delivering a presentation titled “Guyana – The Fastest Growing Offshore Market,” which will include an introduction about the country, oil finds in Guyana, investment opportunities, and an outline of the various operators in the oil and gas industry.

The conference opened on Monday and was addressed by President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Johnas Gahr Stire, Prime Minister, Norway; and business magnate and investor, Elon Musk, among others.
ONS+ brings some of the hottest topics from the conference arenas downtown and aims to create a social and interesting arena for the energy industry. ONS also guarantees high-quality debates and new perspectives from industry leaders, influencers, and politicians in an informal setting, a release said.

The previous edition welcomed over 68,000 international trade visitors and more than 1,200 exhibiting companies. The leading offshore and gas industry trade fair concludes on September 1.

Staff Reporter

