Better accommodation facilities for teachers, health workers in Region Nine

RESIDENTS of various villages in Region Nine will soon benefit from millions of dollars in infrastructural upgrades of their communities.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali made these announcements while in St Ignatius on Sunday. The President noted that in the past six months, his ministers have visited all the communities in the region to assess their needs and to provide solutions.

While in St Ignatius, the residents say that they would like to again have a benab in their community and the Head of State immediately committed that before the end of the week, the first transfer of $5 million will be made to commence its rebuilding.

He also said that two contracts have already been awarded to cater for revetment and to complete two bridges within the community. The first contract to complete the revetment is valued at $130M while the contract for the completion of the two bridges is valued at $80M.

“That is $210M of an investment to make your lives better, to make your lives easier,” the head of state said.

Still on road works, the President said that he is aware of the condition of the road in Moco Moco and the difficulties experienced in the trail when entering from Georgetown. To remedy this challenge, which is usually due to excessive rainfall, he mentioned the first part of that contract for the Linden to Mabura Hill road has been awarded.

“The Moco Moco road and the condition of that road requires urgent attention. We have already set aside 80M that will be invested for the Moco Moco road,” he reminded the residents.

He also said that additional equipment will be dispatched to the region to do work in the various communities to aid in the maintenance of the road while the major construction work is ongoing.

That aside, he said the government wants to ensure that all teachers and health workers work in improved good condition. From September, the government will commence work on a comprehensive programme across the region to rehabilitate accommodation facilities in poor conditions and build new facilities where needed.

And the communities must be involved in the building and rehabilitation of these facilities, he said, while adding that local materials and local labour must be used.

The government is also working to enhance food security in Region Nine.

“We are working with many communities in Region Nine to enhance your food production system, to build your capacity to bring the food production system in a more structured way, to do it in a more market-oriented way,” he said.

The goal, he said, is to expand agricultural expansion.