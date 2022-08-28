Home is where the heart is for these siblings at Moleson Creek

FOR Selina Persaud, a simple life, even if it is considered mundane and away from a large population, is ideal because it is what she is accustomed to.

The 29-year-old has lived all her life in Moleson Creek Village, which is located on a side street, way past the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Stelling, which is kind of hidden out of plain sight.

Persaud added that the village was once thickly populated, but due to the deplorable state of the mud dam and schooling for the children, a lot of people opted to move away from the community.

The mother of two stated that a handful of people stayed behind and endured the hardships, but now they have seen the construction of a ‘crush and run’ road, which is a plus for them in terms of easier access.

Persaud told the Pepperpot Magazine that her father left home when they were children and her mother brought them up as a single parent.

She related that she is married and has two sons, including a three-month-old baby and she is a stay-at-home mother who tends to the children and the household chores, while her husband goes out of the village for work.

Persaud’s husband is a labourer on rice farms, and he, along with other men in the community, do day jobs in a group.

The resident of Moleson Creek added that in the new school term in September, her eldest son will be attending the Crabwood Creek Nursery School and she would have to ensure that he gets on the school bus from the main public road.

With the absence of electricity, Persaud reported that they would use the store-bought small solar panels, which power the light bulbs and charge their cell- phones.

She noted that rainfall water is used for consumption and household chores, and the locals have their own kitchen gardens and rear a few creole chickens and ducks for home use.

When the Pepperpot Magazine visited, Persaud was sweeping the bottom house she had dabbed with cow manure which was freshly done a few days ago.

She keeps the immediate surroundings clean and tidy and had already woken up at the crack of dawn to prepare meals for the entire day, that is roti and rice with a stew or curry.

Persaud disclosed that due to the village being a far-fetched one, transportation in and out is costly and it is only via taxi, which adds up significantly.

“This place is very dark in the night because we do not have electricity and we were forced to buy at least solar panel to have lights,” she said.

Being there all her life, she pointed out that they are not usually afraid because all of the people residing there are no strangers, and they have no real crimes being committed there.

Persaud related that the people are neighbourly and they do not have neighbours close by since the houses are scattered on both sides of the ‘crush and run’ road, which was newly built.

Wazim Persaud, the excavator operator

Meanwhile, Wazim Persaud, her brother, lives on the front lot with their mother and he is an unmarried excavator operator.

The 22-year-old told the Pepperpot Magazine that he would clear and dig trenches, and canals and prepare land for private contractors, and it is a job that pays better than other driving ones.

He used to be a tractor driver and then upgraded his skills because he wanted to earn more to have a better standard of life.

Persaud explained that he resides with his mother, Azima Khan, who is a charwoman at the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Stelling, and he takes her to and from work daily via his motorcycle.

“As a man, I cannot let my mother walk for 20 minutes to work and back, so it is my duty to get her there and it is of course, no trouble for me at all,” he said.

Persaud, a mild-mannered man, has been performing his duties as a son to the home and as the only man in the home, he would go out and catch fish when there is time.

The resident also assists with the yard work, since his mother does all the cooking for them.