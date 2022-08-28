ENDURING GOOD FOREST GOVERNANCE AND TRADE

FLEGT AND THE GUYANA TIMBER LEGALITY ASSURANCE SYSTEM

Welcome back, readers. Last week we shared guidelines for operators in the forestry sector, focusing on waste management and other environmental considerations. Today, we take a look at another aspect of forestry operations involving agencies at the local and international levels.

Forests cover approximately 75 per cent of Guyana, with four-fifths (4/5) of this vegetation classified as State Forests. Forests are a source of support and sustenance for the people of Guyana, primarily rural and forest communities and Amerindians. They serve multiple land-use functions, provide socio-cultural services and are an integral part of Amerindian and local community culture. It is also an essential natural resource contributing to Guyana’s economy, assisting its social and economic growth and development.

Guyana has adopted and developed several initiatives over the years to strengthen forest governance and its forest sector, such as the creation of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and using its forests to forge a green economy based on low levels of deforestation, reduced carbon emissions and climate resilience. In addition to the LCDS, Guyana has also developed a Timber Legality Assurance System, which will see compliance with a Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) established with the EU Forest Law Enforcement Governance and Trade (EU-FLEGT), additionally strengthening compliance with local legislation.

To issue FLEGT Licenses, Guyana must ensure that it has a system that works in accordance with the national laws so that only legally produced timber is exported to the EU and the world. The FLEGT Secretariat of the Guyana Forestry Commission is the official Licensing Authority for FLEGT Licenses. The Guyana Timber Legality Assurance System (GTLAS) is at the heart of FLEGT and the VPA. GTLAS is a verification system that distinguishes between illegal and illegally produced timber products. Therefore, compliance checks and supply chain controls (from harvesting to the local market or global destination market, including the EU) are central to ensuring that timber products are legal. GTLAS will also verify the legality of imported timber products.

Primary agencies in the GTLAS

* Environmental Protection Agency

* Guyana Forestry Commission

* Guyana Revenue Authority

* National Insurance Scheme

The full list can be found on the website at https://euflegt.gov.gy/gtlas/guyana-timber-legality-assurance-system/.

Benefits of GTLAS and FLEGT

Can enter the EU market

FLEGT licensed timber and timber products meet the due diligence requirements of the EU Timber Regulation (EUTR). The EUTR requires that operators exercise due diligence when placing timber or timber products on the market. EUTR defines operators as any natural or legal person that places timber or timber products on the EU market.

Improves business efficiency

Therefore, if you are an operator, you can place FLEGT licensed products on the EU market, saving relevant time and work and improving the efficiency of your business.

Contributes to a better Guyana and sector

Guyana will have a robust, audited system for tracking timber and verifying its legality throughout the supply chain – GTLAS. Guyana has also committed to making information about its forest sector publicly available, improving transparency. FLEGT Licensing Schemes also promote legal trade, a fair market, and a multi-stakeholder process to improve forest governance and contribute to social and environmental goals.

Requirements for EPA Authorisation

* Completed application form

* Processing fee

* Detailed Project Summary

* Business Registration or Certificate of Incorporation

Other documents that may be requested for issuance of a permit include:

* No objection from local government authority (Neighbourhood Democratic Council or Town Council);

* Central Housing and Planning Authority approval; and

* Any other permits or approvals from relevant government entities.

You can share your ideas and questions by sending letters to: “Our Earth, Our Environment”, C/O Communications, Environmental Protection Agency, Ganges Street, Sophia, GEORGETOWN, or email us at: eit.epaguyana@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.