Discover Guyana Article #4 Indigenous Community-led and Owned Tourism Development in Guyana

GUYANA is home to some of the world’s best examples of community-led and owned tourism. In fact, it is one of the only countries in the world where tourism that is led by Indigenous communities is a primary focus. With its diversity of wildlife, including over 820 species of birds, pristine rainforests and vast savannahs, Guyana’s Indigenous-focused tourism offerings are unmatched. These experiences have continuously contributed to Destination Guyana’s most noteworthy international recognition within the tourism sphere.

The country’s natural wealth – its diversity of people, and abundant natural resources are key contributors to what makes Guyana a unique, sustainable tourism destination and they must be preserved. Community-led and owned tourism is the perfect way to champion this form of sustainable tourism.

Community-led and Owned Tourism Establishments

Iwokrama River Lodge, Karanambu Lodge, Caiman House, Surama Eco-Lodge and Rewa Eco-Lodge all act as blueprints for sustainable, community-led and owned tourism in Guyana. The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is actively fostering inter-ministerial and multi-stakeholder collaboration with sister governmental agencies, the tourism private sector, and donors that make initiatives like these possible. From their management practices to their sustainable lifestyle choices, these communities have embodied the true essence of what being community-led and owned means. Upon travelling to these regions, travellers will notice that the GTA’s aim and continued success at preserving the ecosystems and Indigenous cultures and heritage of the Rupununi region are what has allowed Guyana the opportunity to be awarded these global recognitions.

Through the tourism potential garnered from international accolades, Guyana has since seen a significant increase in travellers as well as an increase in socio-economic benefits to the residents. Guyana is fully committed to continuing down this path. Whether it’s local or international travel, the existing and budding community-led and owned eco-lodges provide packed itineraries for travellers to enjoy the unspoilt beauty of Guyana. What’s even better is that these lodges manage community-based tourism on a whole other level by constructively using their natural resources and preservation of their traditional culture in a socially appropriate manner. They provide opportunities for their people through research, training and employment.

Travellers can take advantage of wildlife spotting in Surama or Rewa or experience the turtle conservation project and caiman tagging at Caiman House (weighing, measuring, tagging and releasing) and Arapaima catch-and-release fly fishing at Rewa.

In 2020 and 2021 the GTA launched a number of new experiential tourism experiences. Of these, Warapoka, Santa Aratak Mission, St Cuthbert’s Mission, Bimichi Tours, Moraikobai and Wakapau Tours are all Indigenous product offerings that perfectly complement the Destination brand pillars – Nature & Wildlife, Culture & Heritage, Birding, Active Exploration and Conservation & SAVE Travel. Travellers will be privy to one-of-a-kind insider experiences that will engage all of the senses – from immersion and active participation in the experience to storytelling and learning

Mutual respect and beneficial business initiatives are part of the sustainable journey of these communities that allows them to provide safe, comfortable and hospitable services to all travellers to Guyana.

The Benefits of Community-led and Owned Tourism

The idea behind community-led and owned tourism is a simple one; communities that welcome travellers should benefit from those travellers. While the benefits of community tourism are vast, perhaps the most obvious, outside of the social and environmental benefits are the economic benefits. Community members can gain direct employment from tourism-related businesses, or establish their own small businesses that cater to travellers – hotels, restaurants, and tour operations. This creates an economic multiplier effect through local goods and transportation providers, guides and artisans. The sale of traditional handicrafts provides not only direct economic benefits but also helps with the preservation of local cultures and traditions.

Additionally, the revenue flowing into the community can slow practices that stress the environment like deforestation (for timber and agriculture) and illegal wildlife hunting. These environmental benefits are supported by the strong incentives stemming from tourism, which actively support the conservation of ecosystems and pivots community involvement in sustainable practices.

More significantly, the social benefits of community tourism, through cultural activities help to foster the preservation of cultural heritage and increase community pride. Funds can pay for schools, housing, medical supplies and other elements which will ultimately improve the quality of life within the community and prevent out-migration.

Ongoing Community-led and Owned Initiatives

The GTA is committed to further developing other community-led and owned tourism enterprises. Among the communities scheduled for a 2022 launch, the GTA has initiated product development within Capoey Village, Region 2, Tapakuma Village, Region 9, Quarrie Village, Region 9, Nappi Village, Region 9 and Masakaenari, Region 9.

These communities have all since undergone various tourism-related training, as well as product development guidance coordinated by the GTA to independently, yet safely, host travellers and to create a successful tourism enterprise. Nature enthusiasts, birders and those interested in sportfishing will be welcomed to enjoy the beauty of these pristine, unspoilt Indigenous villages through exciting day tours and overnight packages. The GTA aims to establish a continuum for community tourism product development and secure donor support for involving more Indigenous communities in tourism development.

It is no secret that Guyana has and continues to work towards maximising the positive socio-economic impacts and conservation outcomes related to sustainable tourism. The awards are just the first step. Sustainable tourism is a journey. It is renowned for its potential to contribute to the preservation of the natural and cultural heritage upon which it depends, empower host communities, generate trade opportunities and foster peace and intercultural understanding. Guyana is on the right path. This land of unmatched, untouched, rainforests, savannahs and exotic wildlife awaits.

For more information on how you can schedule your experiential travel experience within an Indigenous community, do reach out to the Guyana Tourism Authority at 592-219-0093-6 or send an email to info@guyanatourism.com. You can also engage with us via WhatsApp at 592-688-4155 or follow us on social media – @Discover Guyana on Facebook and Instagram as well as the @Guyana Tourism Authority on Facebook.