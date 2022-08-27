Elderly couple seeks help after house collapses

AN elderly Number 68 Village, Corentyne couple is contemplating their next move after their house collapsed with them inside on Thursday evening.

Parbattie Budhoo called “Sisto” and her husband Natool Madray, who is in his sixties and is bedridden, were found beneath the rubble by neighbours who rushed to the scene after hearing loud sounds and cries for help. Budhoo managed to jump through a bedroom window to safety.

Speaking with the media on Friday, Tehtree Bridgelall recalled that she woke her family members and quickly went to the couple’s home after hearing Budhoo calling for help.

“I hear ‘Ow! Ow! All yuh come help meh.’ So, me and my family hurry out. Me say come like ah house fall top them so we went in to assist. My son went in and picked up the uncle from under the bed and make sure them ok,” she said.

She added: “It’s very devastating and sad for the elderly couple as they have no one to care for them and Budhoo is the sole breadwinner who works for a small salary which she uses to take care of herself and sickly husband.”

Meanwhile, Budhoo is seeking assistance from the public to rebuild the house. She is also in need of food supplies.

She related that she was asleep when she heard a loud noise followed by the house shaking. Within seconds, the wooden house began to collapse. The woman said she hurriedly jumped through a window and began calling for help as her husband was trapped inside.

They are currently staying with a neighbour. Anyone desirous of helping the couple can make contact with them on 658-2899.