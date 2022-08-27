APNU+AFC failed to ‘prep’ Guyana for oil boom

– failed to outline vision for oil and gas sector in gov’t and opposition

SINCE 2015, the world, Guyanese included, knew that commercial quantities of oil were found offshore Guyana, opening the door for the rapid transformation of the country.

The announcement came around the time the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), then led by David Granger, entered office.

Despite a myriad of resources at its fingertips in government including access to research, technical skills, and the very seat of power to effect change, the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), still the dominant part in the now opposition-APNU+AFC, has found itself still crafting a plan that addresses the critical issues in the oil and gas sector.

On Tuesday, seven years since the APNU+AFC took office in 2015, and two years since its defeat at the 2020 General and Regional Elections (GRE) despite attempts to rig the election in full view of the world, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, also PNC/R Leader, found himself facing a barrage of questions from journalists at his weekly press conference on his party’s plans for the petroleum sector.

In the past, the coalition parties, while in government, offered sporadic responses on issues which arose in the sector.

True to form, Mr Norton, on Tuesday, told the media corps: “The law says that and there are a number of things we can do. Renegotiation might be one, but there are many other things we can do and, like I said, at some stage in the near future, we will outline a clear position on this issue.

“Remember, we are a political party, we got to keep something to campaign on and we will outline them and make a position much clearer on these issues.”

Mr. Norton added, “We have an oil and gas committee of which Mr. Elson Lowe is a part. We have worked out our views and proposals and we have continued to refine them.

“Yes, we have ideas and as we see fit, we will release those ideas.”

Pressed further by reporters to explain the party’s position on the renegotiation of the existing production sharing agreement (PSA) signed by the APNU+AFC administration in 2016, Norton stated, “All I would say to you, there will be at some stage shortly… a clear document setting out our position on oil and gas.”

The Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between the Government of Guyana and ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited was signed in 2016.

Discussions have been ongoing about the nature of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) Guyana has entered with ExxonMobil for the Stabroek Block since oil was discovered back in 2015.

It should also be noted that it was under the APNU+AFC government that production got underway in December 2019.

By all appearances, the APNU + AFC, while in government, spent much time celebrating the idea of first oil, including with grand fireworks displays, but was not preparing Guyana administratively to deal with first oil.

The Dr. Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration entered government in August 2020.

The party has maintained that the failure of the coalition government to manage the oil and gas sector has left the current administration saddled with the task of preparing the country for the industry.

The PPP/C administration has been firm on positions in the oil and gas sector. President Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo have maintained that while the 2016 PSA was too generous, future contracts would seek to secure a more favourable deal for Guyanese.

The Government has been focused on building up Guyana’s institutional capacity to oversee and manage the oil and gas sector, while, at the same time, enhancing the legislative framework for greater accountability and safeguards to ensure that Guyanese benefit from the sector.