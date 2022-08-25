News Archives
Guyana participates in 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Guyana’s delegation which includes Prime Minister Mark Phillips (centre), Public Service Minister Sonia Parag (second from right), National Assembly Speaker Manzoor Nadir (second from left) (Parliament Office photo)
THE Commonwealth Parliament Association hosted its 65th conference, where a high-level team from Guyana is currently attending.
Guyana’s Prime Minister Mark Phillips, National Assembly Speaker Manzoor Nadir, Public Service Minister Sonia Parag, Member of Parliament Vincent Henry, and Parliamentary Executive Officer Carletta Charles are attending the conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Set to address critical issues facing today’s parliaments, the conference brings together over 600 lawmakers, parliament staff, and decision-makers from across the realm.
Several meetings are expected to be held, according to a statement from Guyana’s Parliament Office, including the 38th Small Branches Conference, 7th triennial Conference of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), 65th CPA General Assembly, meetings of the CPA Executive Committee, and Society of Clerks at the Table (SoCATT).

From the conference, there will also be a number of elections, including for the Chairpersons of the CPA Executive Committee, Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians, CPA Small Branches, and another election for the CPA Treasurer.

The 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, which concludes on August 26, is one of the largest annual gatherings of parliamentarians from across the 54-member countries Commonwealth.

