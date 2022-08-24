News Archives
Newlywed man dies, wife seriously injured in West Coast Berbice accident
Beeshan Dhoray and his wife Viroshni Persaud during their wedding ceremony
Beeshan Dhoray and his wife Viroshni Persaud during their wedding ceremony

TRAGEDY struck a recently married couple, on Tuesday, when the car they were in ended up in a horrific accident which left Beeshan Dhoray called “Lako” dead and his wife critically injured.
The accident occurred at Bath Settlement Pubic Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) at approximately 15:30 hrs.

Aside from Dhoray, a 23-year-old resident of Queens, New York, his wife Viroshni Persaud called “Roshni”, 19, sustained serious injuries and is presently hospitalised along with his cousin, Novashkar Sahadeo, 26, the driver of the motorcar.

Another relative, Ramona Ramotalli, who was an occupant of the vehicle received minor injuries and was treated at the hospital and sent away.
According to information reaching this newspaper, the newlyweds were returning from Georgetown in motorcar car PTT 7600 when it collided with motorcar HC 7356 which was driven by William Darenne.

Both cars were reportedly proceeding east along the northern side of the road, when the car transporting the couple, attempted to overtake the other which was in the process of turning south across the road.
Sahadeo collided with the right-side front bumper of the hire car and lost control of his vehicle which spun several times before colliding with a light pole on the northern side of the road and a concrete fence.

The occupants of the car were picked up and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where Dhoray was pronounced dead on arrival. Persaud and Sahadeo were seen and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital for further medical attention.
This newspaper understands that the couple’s Hindu religious marriage ceremony was held on August 21, at East Canje, Berbice.

