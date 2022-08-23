Guyanese New Yorkers urged to vote today

By Vishnu Bisram

TUESDAY is Primary Election Day for the House of Representative of the US Congress and seats to New York State Senate (NYS) and Guyanese are urged to come out and vote.

Polls open at 06:00 hours and closes at 21:00 hours. Primary election selects the candidate or nominee for a position for a party. The nominees of each party face off in the November ballot, the first Tuesday of the month.

A few Guyanese are on the ballot for NYS Senate. One from Brooklyn is coasting to victory. Another is challenging an established incumbent in Queens in the greater Little Guyana neighbourhood. He is expected to go down in defeat.

Other Guyanese are also involved in the election – fundraising for candidates and/ or engaged in grassroots campaigning. Several Guyanese are engaged in phone banking, door knocking, and literature distribution on the streets and house to house.

A group of Indian Guyanese organised a fundraiser on the evening of August 11 at a Richmond Hill Guyanese restaurant where they endorsed Senator Joseph Addabbo for re-election. The event was organised by well-known real estate broker and community advocate, Romeo Hitlall.

The Guyanese community has consistently supported Addabbo. His district encompasses areas where thousands of Indo Guyanese are settled, including parts of Little Guyana, Woodhaven, Howard Beach and Ozone, among others.

Senator Addabbo, a former NYC Councilman, was first elected to the Senate in 2008. He is seeking re-election for the eighth two-year terms.

Addabbo has been a good supporter of the Indian Caribbean community. He has done work in the Senate for the district to access high-quality public services and has stood on the side of Indians during crisis.

Community advocate and organiser, Romeo Hitlall said: “Senator Joe Addabbo has been a consistent advocate for our community. His work doesn’t go unnoticed. He was there condemning the attack on the Gandhi statue. The community has concerns and they feel Addabbo will listen and work on our behalf and on behalf of the people of the district. We know he will continue to be a champion of our community.”

The attendees, including businessman, Bhola Ramsundar, at the fundraiser, said they are proud to endorse him and look forward for his continued service in the district. They note that Senator Addabbo has proven time and again that he is a tireless community advocate.

Addabbo said he is honoured to have the endorsement of members of the Indian Caribbean American community and commits to championing their causes.