CIOG hosts medical outreach in Sister’s Village

THE Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), in collaboration with the Sister’s Village Masjid, on August 14, 2022, hosted a medical outreach in the West Bank Demerara community.

According to a press release, the outreach was supported by the Guyana Cancer Foundation, National Aids Programme Secretariat, National Blood Transfusion Services, Dauntless Professional Therapeutic Bodyworks, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation- VIA Maternal Health Unit and Chronic Disease Division, the Ministry of Public Health’s Elderly, Men’s and Adolescence Health Care Unit, Region #3 COVID-19 vaccination team and SEWA International.

The primary purpose of the outreach, CIOG said was to provide medical assistance to the officers of the force. The services provided at the outreach included blood pressure, glucose, HIV and STI testing, VIA testing, Eye Care, COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots, advice on healthcare for the elderly, men, adolescence and chronic disease with medical advice from general and specialty doctors, therapeutic massage and the provision of over-the-counter and prescription medication. The medical team was able to provide care to over 150 persons.

The CIOG expressed its thanks to Moulana Haseeb Hussain, Executive Member of the Sister’s Village Masjid for organising the outreach, members of the masjid for their service and dedication and the supporting partners for their continued assistance and co-operation.

“Our esteem gratitude to the doctors, nurses and personnel, who gave their time and services voluntarily in making this humanitarian initiative a successful one,” the release said.