News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
CIOG hosts medical outreach in Sister’s Village
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Scenes from the medical outreach
Scenes from the medical outreach

THE Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), in collaboration with the Sister’s Village Masjid, on August 14, 2022, hosted a medical outreach in the West Bank Demerara community.

According to a press release, the outreach was supported by the Guyana Cancer Foundation, National Aids Programme Secretariat, National Blood Transfusion Services, Dauntless Professional Therapeutic Bodyworks, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation- VIA Maternal Health Unit and Chronic Disease Division, the Ministry of Public Health’s Elderly, Men’s and Adolescence Health Care Unit, Region #3 COVID-19 vaccination team and SEWA International.

The primary purpose of the outreach, CIOG said was to provide medical assistance to the officers of the force. The services provided at the outreach included blood pressure, glucose, HIV and STI testing, VIA testing, Eye Care, COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots, advice on healthcare for the elderly, men, adolescence and chronic disease with medical advice from general and specialty doctors, therapeutic massage and the provision of over-the-counter and prescription medication. The medical team was able to provide care to over 150 persons.

The CIOG expressed its thanks to Moulana Haseeb Hussain, Executive Member of the Sister’s Village Masjid for organising the outreach, members of the masjid for their service and dedication and the supporting partners for their continued assistance and co-operation.

“Our esteem gratitude to the doctors, nurses and personnel, who gave their time and services voluntarily in making this humanitarian initiative a successful one,” the release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.