Tremendous opportunities for Guyana, T&T

— through strategic collaboration on energy, says President Ali

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, said there are tremendous opportunities for Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago through strategic collaboration on energy.

The Head of State made these remarks during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley on Thursday. President Ali is currently in the twin-island republic on a State visit. He is accompanied by a local delegation that includes several ministers of Government.

During this joint media engagement, President Ali underscored the need for strategic collaboration in the energy sector to ensure energy sustainability and security in the region.

“We want a strategic approach on integrating our advantages that we have, in building out a sound path towards energy sustainability, resilience and reliance for the region and this is a big part of our agenda with the US,” President Ali said.

The President was at the time speaking on some of the discussions that were held thus far during his visit to Trinidad.

Expounding on the agenda with the US, he mentioned that building this path towards energy sustainability was part of the discussions during the Ninth Summit of the Americas.

During the summit, Prime Minister Rowley was named as co-chair of the US/Caribbean Energy Security Action Committee.

President Ali also said that partnerships in the energy sector between the two countries should be more than just about companies from either country participating in the sector.

From a development perspective, he said the collaboration would enable a pathway to energy security, including all assets within the region which include human resources, technology, experience and the natural resource.

In May of this year, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two nations that sought to address non-tariff barriers, trade and investment, and food and energy security, among other things.