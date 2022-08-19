News Archives
Miss World Guyana set for this Sunday
delegates

TEN beauties will grace the stage of the National Cultural Centre (NCC) this Sunday to vie for this year’s Miss World Guyana crown.
The local competition, which culminates into the renowned global Miss World pageant, returns this year after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the pageant’s theme is “Victoria Regia”.

Each delegate, one representing each of Guyana’s 10 administrative regions, will be competing in a series of categories for the newly designed US$8,000 bejewelled crown, designed by D&S Ramdeholl & Son Jewellery. There are also over $5 million in cash prizes.

The Miss World Guyana crown, which will be passed from winner to winner, is also expected to feature over 3,000 local gems sourced by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), and will be revealed on the coronation night.

The NCC is anticipated to be transformed into a spectacular red-carpet venue to host the event.
The 10 delegates competing are Andrea King, Anjanie Lall, Arian Richmond, Emaley Nurse, Esther Marslowe, Krystal Collymore, Malinda Ho-A-Lim, Naina Pai, Raeshaunna Jones, and Trevlind Harry.

Over the last few weeks, the delegates faced off in a debate challenge, sports and fitness competition, and top model and talent competitions.
The results for those competitions, however, will be announced on Sunday. The event starts at 20:00 hours. Tickets are available at Giftland Mall, Princess Ramada, ‘That Look’ Boutique, and the NCC’s ticket booth.

