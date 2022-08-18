GMR&SC International Drag Race meet tickets selling fast

TICKETS for the highly-anticipated Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) International Drag Race meet this Sunday are currently on sale and patrons are asked to secure their tickets early to avoid the rush.

Tickets for the event cost $2 000 for adults and $1 000 for kids and are on sale at the club’s Thomas Lands office. In addition tickets are available at Progressive Travel Agency at the Giftland Mall, Imran Auto Works; Schoonord, Silver Lining Tyre Shop; Cotton Tree, Sukhpaul Service Station at New Amsterdam and Corriverton, and all locations of A. Ali & Sons.

The GMR&SC during a recent press conference mentioned that they are installing a top-of-the-line PA system so fans can be informed throughout the event.

The club also acknowledges the fact that more women are becoming interested in the sport, which they welcome, so efforts are moving ahead to ensure that there will be a sufficient number of washroom facilities available, come race day.

In addition, VIP ($30 000) and VVIP ($40 000) tickets recently went on sale.

The VIP package features reserved parking, cocktails and shots, Igloo Products for all, Burgers, Buffalo Wings, BBQ, Grilled Beef & Chicken and other finger foods. The VVIP package includes more of the same, but better placement to witness the action.

VIP and VVIP tickets available at the following locations: John Lewis Styles (Georgetown), Igloo Ice Cream Shoppe (Providence), Flamboyant Supermarket (Eccles), Joseph Music Store (Vreed-en-Hoop), M&R Auto Sales (Cornelia Ida), Vick’s Fix It Cellphone Repairs (Parika), Dada’s Grill (Tuschen Public Road), Tropical View Hotel (Campbell Avenue), S&S Supermarket (Lusignan), KK Gas Station (Unity), Choke Gas Station (LBI), Choke Gas Station (Strathspey), Big B (UG Road), Poonai’s Pharmacy (Rose Hall Town), Pharmcare Pharmacy (Evil Eyes, N/A).