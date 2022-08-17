GTA preparing hospitality workers for CPL, Cricket Carnival

SEVERAL training programmes organised by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) for persons in the tourism, hospitality and service industry are well underway, just in time for the upcoming Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) games and Cricket Carnival.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Director of GTA, Kamrul Baksh, during an interview with this newspaper on Tuesday.

The programmes were coined in 2021, as part of an ongoing effort to enhance the quality of service expected by tourists and will see some 3,000 Guyanese receiving training in hygiene and sanitation, mixology, tour guiding, events management, financial management, culinary arts, housekeeping, among others, by the end of 2022.

To date, 1,065 persons across the 10 administrative regions have completed training programmes.

During the interview, Baksh explained that while the training is mainly theoretical at present, the GTA is in discussion to shift towards a hybrid approach, where practical sessions can be integrated with the current ones for a more thorough learning experience.

“People can’t learn only with theory. While you have to have the fundamentals, you need to get your hands dirty. If it’s [something] culinary, you can’t just read about it; you have to actually do it, in a kitchen,” he said.

However, the mainly theoretical approach could, in part, be attributed to the COVID-19 protocols, most of which were still in place last year.

“…we were still in recover mode. Last year, our focus was on repairing. We had hygiene and sanitation training then. Now, it’s about getting businesses ready for the world. We believe that with these trainings, businesses will be prepared,” Baksh noted.

He added that the previous focus was on repairing the damage done to the tourism and hospitality industry. Now, the GTA is zeroing in on the provision of tourism-based services.

As a result, the GTA has been in collaboration with immigration services, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, as well as small business owners, proprietors, CJIA, taxi drivers, hotels, restaurants, and bars.

Guyana’s tourism industry has made tremendous progress over the years, procuring numerous opportunities to boost businesses in the sector, as well as providing training to anyone desirous of pursuing a career in hospitality. The GTA is responsible for developing and expanding sustainable tourism through collaboration to maximise local socio-economic developments and boost tourists’ experiences.

With Guyana hosting the country’s first-ever Cricket Carnival, visitors will have the opportunity to experience in abundance a dynamic mix of entertainment and exquisite culinary experiences all wrapped around an international sporting event that is the pride and joy of the Caribbean.

Cricket Carnival is geared to be a multicultural annual event as Guyana is set to host the CPL finals for the next three years.

With Guyana boasting a unique ‘eco-tourism’ package, the country’s resorts and main tourist sites, like Kaieteur Falls, can expect increased traffic.

Baksh encouraged Guyanese to partake in the training programmes.

The hotel rooms available in Guyana are all reportedly booked for this year’s CPL matches which will be played in September.

The Cricket Carnival promises to be an attractive affair, considering the level of preparation, increase in private sector engagements, and the meaningful inclusion of stakeholders in Guyana and across the Caribbean.