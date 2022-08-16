St. Cuthbert gets improved internet, cellphone services

-doors to education and business opportunities will open, says PM Phillips

TWENTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Miss Sue (only name given), a teacher at the St. Cuthbert’s Primary School can now shelf her plans to relocate to the coast to complete her education at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).

Like many trainee teachers, she was finding it difficult to access reliable internet in her community. However, with the recent rehabilitation of a cell tower and Monday’s launch of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) services by Digicel Guyana, Miss Sue, several other teachers and learners in St. Cuthbert’s Mission will be able to complete their studies from the comfort of their homes.

“I can be studying right from home now with CPCE, no expense. Only thing is we have to put on data [but] it’s cheaper. If we go out there (Georgetown), we have to rent house,” she said.

She explained that the improvements will not only benefit the teachers but the school children as well. According to her, her pupils will be better equipped to do research and complete in-class work and studies.

At a simple ceremony held in the Region Four Amerindian community, Digicel Guyana’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gregory Dean, said that, with the launch of the service, the company now covers 98 per cent of the population with the majority having access to LTE.

In addition to St. Cuthbert’s Mission, the CEO said Digicel has been able to extend its LTE services to Lethem in Region Nine, Wakapau and Kabakauri in Region Two, Baramita in Region One and several other communities.

With the intention of extending its LTE services by an additional six per cent by the end of the year, Dean said Digicel will be working to ensure that all hinterland and remote communities are provided with the same quality and service as the coastland.

“Our plan for the rest of the year in terms of the mobile service is to upgrade LTE services across more communities and we want to get to 96 per cent with LTE by the end of the year,” he said adding: “The residents of …St. Cuthbert’s and all the other remote areas we serve, can rest assure that Digicel will continue to be relentless in our desire to ensure that these communities receive access to no lesser service than persons on the coast.”

Digicel also donated a number of solar lights to the community on Monday.

ACCESS TO MORE OPPORTUNITIES

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, while delivering the feature address, said that, with the advanced services, residents will not only have better internet services but there will be more access to opportunities.

“This improved service that you’re getting now will help to develop Guyana, the development all of us are hoping for. It means that now not only can you be home and make a call that is clearer to any part of the world [but] you can get on the internet not only for fun, not for social media surfing but also for education. Education for the children, education for you the parents who are now focused on your career,” he said.

He added: “You can be right here at St. Cuthbert’s Mission and you can be attending classes at the University College of London, the University of the West Indies and some courses at the University of Guyana.”

PM Phillips further noted that the newly launched service will open doors for business expansion in the community.

“The LTE that is provided through Digicel has opened the doors for more development of the children and general development for the community, because it also helps you to establish business contacts outside of the village. You can do business now by remaining in your village. You can be taking orders from other entities …so having better communication having better ICT contact increases the possibilities of not only business, but your personal development, the development of your community and the education of yourself and the education of your children,” he emphasised.

The PM reiterated that the government is committed to bridging the digital divide, thereby allowing equal access for those living on the coast and in hinterland communities.

“It is the intention of our government to have better internet service throughout Guyana. We talk about the digital divide and bridging the digital divide. It is our government’s policy to have the same service available on the coastland be available in the hinterland and other poor and remote areas of Guyana.”

He assured the residents that the government will continue to work with the relevant stakeholders to ensure hinterland communities are provided with the necessary inputs to foster development and bridge the existing gaps.

“I wish to assure you that the government will continue to work with Digicel and other service providers to ensure that we bridge the digital divide in Guyana.”

The village’s Deputy Toshao, Leroy Gonputh, was full of gratitude for the improved services.

“We are indeed grateful for the opportunity given to us by Digicel and the government of the day and that is giving us communication where we can enjoy it from our home like any other Guyanese,” he said before adding: “For quite a long time we were left behind but today we can safely say Digicel has given us that opportunity where we can sit back relax and enjoy our internet and phone call right from our home.”