East Ruimveldt girls, Dolphin boys register biggest wins

THERE were big wins for East Ruimveldt girls and Dolphin boys as the ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U14 Schools Football tournament continued on Saturday last at the Ministry of Education ground.

In the first girls game of the day, the East Ruimveldt side won 4-0 against Dolphin, thanks to a hat-trick from Azaria Wilson (11th, 24th and 26th ), while Akeela Sealy (30th ). ****

Charlestown, on the other hand, had a hard-fought battle against Anns Grove, 3-2, with goals from Chinwendu Rover (21st), Hadassah Smith (23rd) and Nelosa Bristol (30th), with Anns Grove seeing Sophianna Pellew (13th) and Keyhaiya Tixey (17th).

West Ruimveldt drew with Charlestown in a one-all contest; with West having Chastady Archer (25th) levelling Charlestown’s Chelsie Lupe’s 10th-minute strike.

New Campbellville beat Dolphin 2-0, thanks to Devina Bunbury (13th) and Ranella Alexander (34th).

Patentia was dealt a beating at the hands of Cummings Lodge 7-0, thanks to Dequan Thom (10th, 21st, 25th and 28th), with Rovin Harry (2nd) and Nickolas Watts (29th), and Tyrell Walcott (31st) all chipping in.

West Ruimveldt were also winners over Freeburg 9-1, thanks to Wayne Solomon (29th, 30th and 34th), Mark Johnson (16th, 24th and 36th), Donovan Welcome (7th and 18th) and Ronaldo Ramdass (28th), while Freeburg had Jerimiah Lawrence on target.

Ann’s Grove went down 0-4 to St Winefrides; Dekiah Holder (12th and 23rd), Jarmon Miller (14th) and Antwain Wiggins (31st), while Dolphin’s 17-0 thrashing of Leonora came compliments of Jason Sandiford (2nd, 3rd, 9th, 12th, 32nd, 36th ,38th), Tremaine Bishop (11th, 13th, 29th), Jerimiah Caesar (14th and 16th), Malachi Gowen (16th and 20th), Kellon Alleyne (6th), Damani Hardey (30th) and Aubrey Taylor (39th).

North Ruimveldt were also winners that day, beating Lodge 3-0, with goals coming from Mickel Mills (23rd), Emanuel Lewis (24th) and Anthony Vitalis (40th).