Canje Creek development a priority, President Ali commits

— improved internet connectivity, assistance to farmers, increased education opportunities, municipal airport listed

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, assured residents of Canje Creek, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) that their concerns will be addressed, as he noted that the government wants to be integrally involved in the development of the community.

The Head of State was at the time responding to concerns that residents raised during his visit to the community on Thursday. He told those gathered that government is working on fostering significant development in the community, similar to what is being done across the country.

Dr. Ali announced a municipal airport which would allow for transporting fresh produce from the communities to cargo facilities for further distribution to countries in the region.

While he told the community, which is mostly reliant on farming of the vision, he noted that what needs to be done now is the building of the infrastructure to support this.

This is important, he said, so as to realise Guyana’s potential in leading the food security charge within the region, and accelerating agricultural production in the country.

Among issues raised by the residents, a number of farmers spoke of flooding in the area which affects their farming. They called for improved drainage and irrigation in the community.

The President responded that in the coming week, a team of government officials will return to Canje Creek and assess the issues raised so as to ascertain what are some of the priority areas in relation to the need for immediate drainage works.

The team, President Ali said, will inform him of the assessment, and within two weeks, machines will be mobilised in the area to provide the much-needed assistance.

As it relates to further assistance to farmers, Dr. Ali asked Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha to step in and provide aid with the provision of fertiliser.

Further, while the Head of State iterated that he could make no promises in relation to livestock, he affirmed the government’s goal to rebuild the livestock industry locally.

When the team revisits next week, he said that they will provide advice in relation to the lands that are available for livestock farming and what infrastructure would be necessary.

Subsequently, officials will work with residents to rebuild the capacity for livestock rearing, he said.

Meanwhile, President Ali called on youths in the various villages to take up training in different areas. Specifically, he said that if there are persons interested in becoming trained teachers and nurses, the government is ready to facilitate this training.

In relation to education, Dr. Ali said a conversation was had with Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand to identify trained teachers in the communities so that they can be connected with the online education programmes.

“This is the future we want to build,” he stressed.

To facilitate this, he noted that a team will return to the village to assess the issue of internet and connectivity. The government, he said, will also work with the service providers to see how they can expand their network in the communities.

He cautioned residents that while everything cannot be done at the same time, priorities must be identified.