CJIA aligning expansion with country’s development

WITH the completion of a number of expansion works at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) by China Harbour and Engineering Corporation (CHEC), the Government of Guyana, under the Ministry of Public works, is now overseeing a defects, liability and retention period.

This is according to Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, who, during a press conference on Wednesday, said CHEC had undertaken the task to construct a super structure, build a curtain wall, and construct two boarding corridors to accommodate type D and E aircraft and all these works have been completed.

“That project is completed. China Harbour signed an addendum with the Government of Guyana when we came into office to do other things, apart from what was agreed to by the amended contract signed by the APNU+AFC [A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance for Change] and one of which was to put in facilities to accommodate two additional air bridges that will accommodate code E and code D aircraft,” Edghill said.

He added: “The China Harbour Project with CJIA has, of the 30th of June 2022, been substantially completed and we are only in any defects or liability or retention period.”

Meanwhile, the Public Works Minister disclosed that there were additional works that were being undertaken at the airport by the Government.

“We have just opened bids for a new admin building that will be across the road from the airport. What we are seeking to do is move all the administrative offices from the airport into a new building so those spaces could be used for other commercial activities.”

Those works, he said, will see the airport being expanded to create greater capacity for transit passengers.

“During the in-transit period to get connecting flight they [passengers] must be able to get a good restaurant, a nice hot meal, they must be able to get facilities, their children must get a play area. So, we are putting in all those other amenities.”

He added that a new building will also be erected to accommodate airline offices.

“We are putting in a new building to accommodate offices for the airlines and bonds for concessions for with more airlines you have to have office space for the airlines to operate and you also have to put in facilities for the concession.”

Those works, he said, are expected to be completed within the next 18 months.

As Guyana’s oil and gas and tourism sectors continue to grow, work geared at expansion of the CJIA can be expected.

“Construction at the airport will continue and we will have to continue making more [additions/recommendations]. I think, sooner or later, with our oil and gas sector growing and tourism sector growing, we [will be] bringing in high profile tourists. We will have to have facilities for corporate jets; people coming with their own private planes, so we have to keep expanding.” the minister said