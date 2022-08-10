US donates 52,800 Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to Guyana

THE US has announced a shipment of 52,800 Pfizer pediatric vaccines to Guyana, bringing the total number of vaccines donated to Guyana to 354,660.

The good gesture by the US is part of the COVID-19 Global Action Plan to increase COVID-19 vaccinations around the world, end the acute phase of the pandemic and strengthen global health security.

The pediatric doses, donated through COVAX are intended for children ages 5–11 and will further strengthen Guyana’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

This shipment would not be possible without the partnership of the Ministry of Health and the Pan American Health Organisation, a release from the US Embassy said.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help save lives,” said Chargé d’Affaires, Adrienne Galanek in handing over the donation.

The US has already provided more than 550 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 115 countries, part of a commitment to donate 1.2 billion doses worldwide, the US said.