Woman dies after stabbing; police on the hunt for her husband

THE search is on for a suspect who allegedly stabbed his wife, fatally, on Monday morning at Number 47 Village, in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The suspect, Suraj Ganpat of Cumberland, East Canje, reportedly committed the act against the now deceased woman, Cindy Ramchandar, 24, and then fled the scene in a silver-grey motorcar with registration number PAB 4372.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that approximately two months ago, Ramchandar left the marital home and returned to her parents’ home at Number 47 Village, claiming abuse at the hands of her husband.

It is reported that the deceased woman’s husband had threatened her. The woman reportedly told her mother that as a result of the treatment against her, she would not return to the home where Ganpat lived.

Reports indicate that on Monday, at around 08:30 hrs, Ramchandar left her parents’ home to visit a relative just a short distance away.

It was, however, reported that upon arrival at her destination, Ganpat confronted her with a knife and dealt her several stabs. Ramchandar reportedly collapsed on the bridge in front of her cousin’s home.

Speaking with the media, Anita Tribhowan, an aunt of the deceased, said that there was a similar attack two months ago, whereby the suspect attacked her niece with a knife.

At the time of the previous attack, Ramchandar reportedly raised an alarm and defended herself. In the process, she reportedly sustained injuries. After that ordeal, it was also reported that the police were notified.

The aunt, who said she was in a state of shock, went on to say that since her niece left the marital home, she has been living with her sister at the parents’ home, and hardly goes out on her own.

Talking about her niece, Tribhowan said, “She don’t [sic] go anywhere; nowhere by herself. And if she had to go [to] buy anything at the shop, someone [would] go with her.”

Meanwhile, the aunt is of the belief that the act was planned, and that her niece’s location may have been communicated to the suspect by someone close.

According to one account, the suspect reportedly rented a car and drove to Number 47 Village.

As the investigation continued throughout the day on Monday, reports are that the police recovered what is believed to have been the getaway vehicle on the Palmyra Public Road.

The deceased, who is described as quiet and caring, leaves to mourn her parents and a younger sister. Her untimely demise has left her family in a state of despair ,and the quiet community in disbelief.

The search for the suspect is still ongoing.