Mother demands justice for son found dead in E’bo River

POLICE have made a pronouncement on the circumstances surrounding the death of Romeo “Fine Boy” Randolph, a 35-year-old farmer and speed boat operator, whose body was found on Sunday in the Essequibo River.

The law enforcement agency, on Monday, said the farmer’s death was caused by “suffocation compounded by blunt trauma to the head” based on a post-mortem examination conducted on Monday. The procedure was conducted by government pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh.

Around 08:00 hrs on Sunday, fishermen made the discovery. Persaud, of Hogg Island, was reported missing since August 5.

Police have not made any arrests. Relatives of the deceased are calling for anyone with information to come forward. There is speculation that the boat operator was murdered, and his body dumped in the river.

Holiwattie Randolph, the mother of the deceased, said the body was found with hands and feet bound with yellow rope, and his face covered with a black plastic bag which was duct taped. A 115 horsepower (HP) engine, belonging to the deceased, was tied to his body.

The tearful mother said that she last heard from her son on Friday at midday after he left the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) to go home to clean his house.

She said her son’s body was discovered on his birth anniversary.

Persaud’s mother said her son would visit his wife and two children on Fridays. She also reported that he returned home after visiting them.

When Randolph was told that her son’s boat was found drifting in the river, it was by neighbours. Worried, she made several calls which went unanswered. A missing person’s report was filed at the Parika Police Station.

“We want justice!” the deceased man’s mother told the Guyana Chronicle. “My son’s life was snatched away and how he died was cruel. I am so devastated and we want justice” Randolph said, crying.

Persaud was described as a loving father. His body will be handed over to the relatives for cremation at a later date.