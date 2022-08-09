Children with disabilities to receive $100,000 grant next week

DISTRIBUTION of the $100,000 cash grant for children living with disabilities is expected to begin next week, said Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud.

Minister Persaud made the declaration while speaking in the National Assembly. The Human Services and Social Security Ministry had requested $700 million, a request that was part of the $44 billion supplementary budget that was approved by the House on Monday.

“I’m happy to say that the distribution process will commence next week and we will be going to every region. It’s an inclusive distribution. It’s one that caters to the needs of our children who are living with disability and provides necessary relief to the parents who are the caregivers and provides the level of care needed,” the minister said.

The ministry had opened registration for eligible persons in June. Children under the age of 18 were required to register with the National Commission on Disability (NCD) in order to receive the grant.

It was in early June that President, Dr. Irfaan Ali had announced a one-off $100,000 cash grant for children living with disabilities during a meeting hosted at State House, Main Street, where persons living with disabilities and their caregivers were present.

The government has allocated $200 million in this year’s budget to offer direct support to persons living with disabilities. From the allocation, new and improved healthcare facilities will be constructed to assist persons living with disabilities, among other things.

Minister Persaud said that since the government took office in 2020, catering to the needs of the country’s disabled population has been a primary focuses.

“The PPP/C Government with laser focus has addressed many concerns of persons living with disabilities (PWDs) from the time we got into office. From then to now a number of programmes and initiatives have been started to cater for some of the specific needs of PWDs, both in the adult and child category,” the minister said.