Who are ‘climate criminals?’

CERTAIN parts of the United States, Canada and even the United Kingdom were faced with an increase in heat during the past month. These countries, and even our very own Guyana, have been devastatingly hot and uncomfortable. Experts argue that this is just another tragic result of climate change. As we emit more and more greenhouse gases across the globe, our climate conditions will worsen. The world is now warming faster compared to other periods in history. Sadly, our species made that happen, and we will continue to allow it to happen. Amidst the heatwaves and sweaty days, “Climate criminal” is a phrase that recently caught my attention online. More so, its usage is linked to popular beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. Jenner is currently one of the most famous influencers and entrepreneurs in the United States.

Lots of backlash came when people started to post about her frequent usage of her private jet and the insane short periods of her flights. One flight of hers was just three minutes long—a 40-minute drive to her destination. Jenner was accused of being a “climate criminal” because of this. As sad as this may sound, Jenner continues to use her private jets and even posted a picture of her jet alongside her boyfriend’s as well. It was taunting and quite distasteful. The average carbon footprint is 4-16 tons per person. While Kylie Jenner’s carbon footprint isn’t even in the top 10 of high-ranking Co2 emissions, it’s still relatively high. There are several celebrities who use private jets to get to their destinations more quickly and safely. In fact, Taylor Swift emits 1184 tons more carbon footprint than the average human being. Ironically, many of these celebrities themselves are climate change advocates and activists.

It only leaves you wondering if using your biodegradable food boxes or recycling your clothes are even worth it. In your eyes, you can probably live an entirely green lifestyle and it still won’t be enough in your eyes to combat the Kylie Jenners of the world. While this may be true on a narrow lens, I want to encourage you to always think of the bigger picture regarding climate change. Yes, the average person is constantly being told to reduce his/her/their carbon footprint, while there are the privileged ones who still get to do as they please when they please. This list doesn’t only include celebrities but corporate giants and business intentions as well. It’s as if they have a free pass for committing one of the most heinous crimes there is—the killing of our one and only home. I am hopeful that with time (given that it’s not too late), many of our international climate laws will be enforced more strictly to ensure that “climate criminals” are brought to Justice.

I sure hope so. In the meantime, just be sure to keep on advocating for a cleaner and greener environment. Be sure to be mindful of your carbon footprint and the active decisions you make that surround your usage of fossil fuels. I am still one of those persons who believes in doing the right thing—even if it means standing alone. In this case, I hope you all also encourage those around you to pick up similar habits and traits. Let’s continue to use our bamboo straws, let’s continue to walk or ride instead of calling a taxi, and let’s continue to recycle and reuse—even when it all seems so insignificant, I promise you that it holistically isn’t.