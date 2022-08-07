THE MANAGEMENT OF MINING IN GUYANA

Hello readers,

THE beginning of August in Guyana signals the start of Mining Week activities – a series of events coordinated by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission. In this article, we will be telling you about the EPA’s role in managing the mining sector.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s Budget 2021 report, the mining and quarrying sector’s contribution to GDP was 8.4 percent in 2020. Known as “El Dorado” for its gold, Guyana also exports bauxite and diamonds. Guyana’s mineral heritage includes deposits of semi-precious stones, kaolin, silica sand, soapstone, kyanite, feldspar, mica, ilmenite, laterite, manganese radioactive minerals, copper, molybdenum, tungsten, iron, and nickel, among others. The mining sector accounts for a significant amount of the country’s GDP, but mining has a devastating effect on the environment. However, concerned agencies, like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), continuously work together to alleviate the effects.

The mining industry in Guyana is principally governed by the Mining Act No. 20 of 1989 (the Mining Act), enacted in 1991. The implementation of the Mining Act is supported by Mining Regulations (1979), which outline provisions related to the prospecting for and mining of metals, minerals and precious stones and the regulation of their transport.

Mining in Guyana is managed by the Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) under the Mining Act of 1989, and is responsible for the development and implementation of all regulations related to mining in Guyana. The Mining Act has been amended several times since its enactment, with the most recent amendment occurring in 2005.

The Environmental Protection Act assesses and regulates the impact of economic developmental activities on the environment and promotes the sustainable use of natural resources.

Types of mining operations authorised by the EPA:

* Sand/loam mining;

* Stone quarries;

* Medium and large-scale gold mining operations (surface and underground);

* Bauxite mines;

* Manganese; and

* Other (precious minerals).

The Agency manages the mining sector through:

* The Authorisation process;

* Compliance checks;

* Investigation of complaints; and

* Sensitisation of miners.

In addition to the work of the Mining, Communications, and Complaints Programme Areas, the Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) Department of the EPA oversees Guyana’s obligations to the Convention on Biological Diversity, and projects related to mining including Strengthening the enabling Framework for Biodiversity Mainstreaming and Mercury Reduction in small scale gold mining (MBIM phase II) and Mainstreaming Biodiversity into Economic Sectors Project (BIODEV 2030).

You can share your ideas and questions by sending letters to: “Our Earth, Our Environment”, C/O Communications, Environmental Protection Agency, Ganges Street, Sophia, GEORGETOWN, or email us at: eit.epaguyana@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Remember: “The Environment is Everybody’s Business”, Yes! Even Miners too!

