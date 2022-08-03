News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Stop overloading your trucks’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Gold-people

–GGDMA urges truck operators and trucking services

THE Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has called on truck operators and trucking services to stop overloading their vehicles.
The GGDMA, in a release on Tuesday, said that gold and diamond mining continues to be one of the main economic drivers of development in Guyana, and safe, reliable and efficient passenger and cargo services are critical to the success of mining operations.

“When the roads become deplorable, there is more down time, and hence increase the operation cost to miners and other hinterland road users, who now have to pay double to have their fuel and other supplies delivered to their camps. Additionally, many of our miners’ trucks and other equipment are being severely damaged due to these deplorable roads. This, once again, puts additional financial pressure on the miner as unnecessary maintenance cost,” the release said, noting that the situation becomes worse during the rainy season.

The GGDMA is also calling on the government to enforce the established Road Users Agreement which stipulates and monitors the weight restrictions for trucks/vehicles transporting fuel and other supplies at key points such as Linden and Bartica.

The GGDMA is of the view that because of vthe excessive weight of their vehicles, some trucking services are damaging the roads in the interior that have to be used by miners.
“We also call on the government to enforce the Road Users Agreement, which is fully supported by the GGDMA to encourage a culture of responsible use of interior roads,” the organisation said in its release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.