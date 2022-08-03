‘Stop overloading your trucks’

–GGDMA urges truck operators and trucking services

THE Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has called on truck operators and trucking services to stop overloading their vehicles.

The GGDMA, in a release on Tuesday, said that gold and diamond mining continues to be one of the main economic drivers of development in Guyana, and safe, reliable and efficient passenger and cargo services are critical to the success of mining operations.

“When the roads become deplorable, there is more down time, and hence increase the operation cost to miners and other hinterland road users, who now have to pay double to have their fuel and other supplies delivered to their camps. Additionally, many of our miners’ trucks and other equipment are being severely damaged due to these deplorable roads. This, once again, puts additional financial pressure on the miner as unnecessary maintenance cost,” the release said, noting that the situation becomes worse during the rainy season.

The GGDMA is also calling on the government to enforce the established Road Users Agreement which stipulates and monitors the weight restrictions for trucks/vehicles transporting fuel and other supplies at key points such as Linden and Bartica.

The GGDMA is of the view that because of vthe excessive weight of their vehicles, some trucking services are damaging the roads in the interior that have to be used by miners.

“We also call on the government to enforce the Road Users Agreement, which is fully supported by the GGDMA to encourage a culture of responsible use of interior roads,” the organisation said in its release.