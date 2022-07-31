News Archives
Guyanese receives prestigious award for excellence in auditing
Award-winning auditor, Lal Balkaran
Award-winning auditor, Lal Balkaran

THE Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), during its 2022 International Conference held on July 18, 2022, in Chicago, awarded five legacy awards, recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to the internal audit profession over their careers.

Well-known Guyanese internal audit leader, Lal Balkaran, received the Institute’s Bradford Cadmus Memorial Award which is granted in tribute to the memory of Bradford Cadmus, author, educator, researcher, and the first managing director of the IIA.

It officially recognises internal auditors who have made outstanding contributions to research, education, publications, or other developments and activities in the field of internal auditing. The IIA is the recognised body of professional internal auditing with more than 218,000 members and 180,000 certified internal auditors in over 180 countries.

Lal is the only Canadian to receive this prestigious award since 1994 and also the only Guyanese and West Indian to achieve this feat in the institute’s history.
Balkaran, the founder of IIA-Guyana and a Past President of IIA-Toronto, has over 30 years of senior internal auditing experience in both the public and private sectors and has authored several reference publications on business and on his native country, in addition to eight documentaries.

He has also published over 50 articles across the globe in acclaimed journals, including the Globe and Mail and Financial Post, on internal audit-related topics, some of which have been award-winning and reprinted in several languages.

In addition, he is the recipient of IIA-Canada’s three national awards and has presented at several conferences on a wide range of topics.
Balkaran, from Goed Fortuin on the West Bank of Demerara, was born in Pouderoyen, and attended Malgre Tout Primary and West Demerara Secondary schools. He taught in the Rupununi and worked as a senior internal auditor and management accountant at GuySuCo and CXC.

He is principally self-taught and is a Certified Internal Auditor, Chartered Global Management Accountant, Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (Canada), Fellow Chartered Governance Professional, Fellow Chartered Management Accountant (UK), and holds an MBA from Heriot-Watt University. Balkaran is also the author of the upcoming Biographical Dictionary of Guyana.

Staff Reporter

