Cornelia Ida family launches village’s first laundromat

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on Saturday joined the Kanhai family for the opening of their new venture, PK’s Super Clean Laundromat, at Cornelia Ida on the West Coast of Demerara.

According to a press release that was posted on Minister Indar’s Facebook page, the Kanhais saw a niche for this line of service and launched a small business to cater to the needs of customers. The services that they intend to offer include laundry washing, dry cleaning, and steam cleaning among other things.

The proprietor, Ms. Kanhai (only name provided), said that banks were unwilling to support the venture with startup funds, but the family managed to overcome the hurdle and launch their business.

The businesswoman, filled with tears of joy, said that starting this business is a dream come through for her.

Minister Indar congratulated the family and wished them all success in this new venture operation.