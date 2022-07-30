Banks production departments retain international certification

BANKS DIH Limited has reported that its Quality and Food Safety Management System for the Soft Drink Production Plant and Dairy/Novelty Department have been recertified by the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

According to a release, the certification which falls into seven categories was issued by certifying company Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited (LRQA) on behalf of the ISO.

The certification includes the ISO9001:2015 which is applicable to the manufacturing of ice-cream and fruit-ice products and covers production, storage, warehousing and dispatching.

The release noted that the ISO22000:2018 certified the manufacturing of carbonated soft drinks in non-returnable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles from preforms and carbonated soft drink in NR-PET bottles, carbonated water in addition to post and pre mix beverages.

Seeranie Ramnauth, Quality Assurance Executive, said the company continues to work diligently to produce nutritious products for consumers that conform to international standards.

“The certification is an assurance to our customers that Banks DIH Limited remains committed to producing quality products and we will uphold those standards,” she added.

The recertification which was approved on March 9, 2022 will expire on December 10, 2024. The Dairy/Novelty and Soft Drink plants were first certified in 2014.