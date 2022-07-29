China’s government intolerant of corruption – Ambassador Guo reaffirms

NOTING that her government is committed to its anti-corruption policies, People’s Republic of China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan reaffirmed the Asian nation’s commitment to the rule of law when conducting any bilateral business activities.

The ambassador was, at the time, speaking at the commemoration ceremony of 50 years of friendship between Guyana China hosted by the Guyana Peace Council and the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre on Thursday.

The ambassador’s comments come following allegations made in multiple reports by a US-based media house which sought to cast aspersions on the business operations of Chinese nationals in Guyana.

VICE News had touted the published videos as an exposé on corrupt practices by Chinese companies in Guyana, but the publication failed miserably to show any proof of corrupt practices.

Instead, it was laced with unsubstantiated claims made by anonymous persons, which VICE News claimed are Chinese businesspersons in Guyana.

Ambassador Guo said all Chinese companies in Guyana understand the need to be above board in their interactions, so as to maintain the continued good relations between Guyana and China.

The ambassador completely refuted these claims by VICE, stating: “If there is evidence that there is wrongdoing by Chinese companies or by Chinese students, the Chinese government will not tolerate it.

“As one of the first members of UN Convention against Corruption, China takes a zero tolerance attitude toward corruption. China also pays great attention to international co-operation in anti-corruption.”

She noted that China’s government is committed to partnership with Guyana while following its principles on anti-corruption.

China and Guyana established relations when representatives from both sides signed a joint communiqué in London, United Kingdom (UK) on June 27, 1972.

Since then, Ambassador Guo noted, the Chinese government has worked to ensure that all bilateral relations are done above board.

She noted that over the past 50 years, the two countries enjoyed co-operation in five broad areas.

These are political relations, economic co-operation, healthcare, human resource and capacity building, and people-to-people relations.

Earlier this year, it was disclosed that trade between Guyana and China has grown by 213 per cent over the past five years, reaching US$710 million in 2021.

She opined that while China continues to partner with Guyana for developmental projects, the government has, in no way, utilised its resources to secure any underhanded agreements with the government.

Under political relations, there have been interactions between leaders of the two countries at different times. China has assisted Guyana with several infrastructural projects, including the construction of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Under healthcare, Guyana has benefitted from being the first Caribbean country to receive COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese Government, while the Chinese Medical Brigade has been coming to Guyana since 1993, following the establishment of a Medical Co-operation Agreement between the two countries on May 26, 1993.

In the area of capacity building, the Chinese Government has offered a number of scholarships and training courses to Guyanese at leading universities in China.

Meanwhile, Former President Donald Ramotar, who spoke at Thursday’s event, said Guyana-China relations has worked strategically over the 50-year co-operation to promote the economic advancement of Guyana, without any systems of total dependence on the Chinese economy.

He reminded that Guyana and China have had a historical relationship, making reference to the settlement of the Chinese as one of Guyana’s main ethnic groups following the abolition of slavery.