US a valued partner in development

– President Ali tells high-level US officials

SUPPORT for concessional financing for climate change, technological support to achieve food security, and improving the relationship between the private sector are some areas of focus as Guyana and the United States seek to strengthen their relationship.

These were some of the areas highlighted by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday as he delivered remarks during a public conversation on how he envisions the future of the US-Guyana relationship.

The President underscored that the United States is a valued partner of Guyana, through which the country shares an exceptional relationship.

“The US has always been very supportive of the good development of our country and more recently the US has been very instrumental and supportive in ensuring that democracy prevails in our country,” the President said.

“We see the US as an important partner. And that importance is already demonstrated in the contribution the US private sector is making in the development of our country. They are participating in the oil and gas sector. And what we’re seeking to do is expand that participation in all the other sectors in the emerging areas.”

President Dr. Ali is leading a Guyanese delegation that includes Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Hugh Todd, and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud. The team will be engaged in a series of high-level engagements.

At the invitation of the US Government, the delegation will meet with high-ranking US Government officials, including the Secretary of State and leaders of Congress and the Senate, to discuss a range of issues that will further deepen bilateral relations between Guyana and the US.

According to the President, the engagement promises to be an extraordinary week in the relationship between Guyana and the United states.

The President delivered his remarks on Monday afternoon following a meeting with United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

According to the President, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and areas in which they could strengthen and expand the relationship, and it has set the tone for the week of engagement.

“The goal of this week is to bring harmonization between the plans and programmes of Guyana and aspirations of the US both at the governmental level and the private sector,” President Ali explained.

According to the President, the two sides have to understand the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and look at ways to mitigate the challenges while also advancing the opportunities.

On the issue of climate change, the President stressed that Guyana sees the US as a strategic partner in helping the Caribbean region to unlock concessional financing for the adaptation and mitigation of climate change.

“The cost for adaptation and mitigation for the region is enormous. One climate event could wipe out the entire GDP of one of the island. Vulnerability of the region, the economic shock and disaster as a consequence of climate-related activities is not imaginative things; it is something that occurs on an annual basis,” the President said.

He further noted, “The only way we can address the issue of climate change is through a collective effort. We cannot address climate change singularly, all of us must embrace this challenge and commit ourselves to the target that will mitigate the effects of climate change. The Caribbean region is one of the most affected region in terms of climate disaster. So any support that comes to the region is support that is well received.

During his conversation, the President also spoke about the government’s direction for its oil and gas industry, emphasizing that while Guyana is an oil and gas producing nation, the economy will not be hydrocarbon-based.

The President explained that the money from Guyana’s hydrocarbon industry will be used to build out other traditional and newer sectors in Guyana, with particular focus on human resource development and support for the private sector through infrastructural development as well.

Moreover, the President also emphasized that moving forward as a country, governance, democracy, and transparency will be essential to the development and transformation that will take place.