Exercise Tradewinds preparation expands
One of the many meetings in preparation for Exercise Tradewinds in July 2023 (GDF Photo)
AS preparations for Exercise Tradewinds 2023 heighten, coordinating team members recently conducted a series of strategic site s urveys to assess the possibility of including a Human Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) serial as part of the exercise.

A team including the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Civil Defence Commission, US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), and US Army South recently conducted the surveys.

According to GDF, the HADR is slated for Region Six (East Berbice/ Corentyne), and Region Nine (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo), and coordinating meetings have since been held with the regional administrations.

The GDF noted that the aim is also to participate in the Suriname Armed Forces for the HADR in Region six, for which consultations have commenced.

Staff Officer One General Five- Future Plans and Strategy, Major Jaime Castello- is Guyana’s Lead Planner for the Exercise.

Guyana will host Exercise Tradewinds in July 2023. The USSOUTHCOM-sponsored exercise will see participation from several Caribbean nations and other partner nations.

