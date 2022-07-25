Scenes from the International Building Expo

International Building Expo 2022 officially opened at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara last Friday under the theme: “A New Frontier For Building a One-Guyana.” It was slated to wrap up on Sunday, however, with great reviews and requests being made by exhibitors, the expo has been extended to Tuesday. The expo has returned after five years and is dubbed the blueprint of the future infrastructure. It has attracted some 350 participants, of which at least 25 are foreign companies, including some from the Caribbean.