News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Thirty-six commence training in Seaman Course
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Law enforcement officers participating in the training (GDF photo)
Law enforcement officers participating in the training (GDF photo)

TWELVE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard ranks, alongside one member each from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Prison Service (GPS), Presidential Guard, and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) have commenced training on the Leading Rating and Seaman Course (LRSC).

Meanwhile, 20 ranks including one from the Guyana Fire Service and one from the Presidential Guard commenced training on the Ordinary Rating and Seaman Course (ORSC).
According to the GDF, the ranks of LRSC will be exposed to training in Nautical Rules of the Road, Navigation and Pilotage, International Maritime Law, Swimming and Sea Survival, Boarding Officer Fundamentals, Maritime Search and Rescue, and Leadership which will augment the knowledge they already have to better serve their organisations.

The students of ORSC will cover the following subject areas: Coast Guard History and Customs, Basic Seamanship, Fire Fighting and Damage Control, Ship Maintenance, Quartermaster Fundamentals, Nautical Rules of the Road, Basic Sea Survival, First Aid, Location Markings and Naval Communication, Swimming and Lifesaving, International Maritime Law and Languages (Spanish and Portuguese).

In a brief address to the courses at their opening ceremony, Coast Guard Operations Officer, Lieutenant Coast Guard Roul Williams, charged the students to continuously seek knowledge and give their all during the course. “There is no such thing as too much knowledge, therefore, challenge yourselves and each other so there will be benefits to all collectively,” he urged.

“This course will equip you with the fundamentals required to function as deck ratings onboard vessels and on operations, it is the first step in equipping you for the tasks ahead. Work hard and give 100 percent to learning. The sea is dangerous and every bit of knowledge gleaned during your training will prove valuable,” he told those undergoing training on ORSC.
Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of both courses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.