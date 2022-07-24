Thirty-six commence training in Seaman Course

TWELVE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard ranks, alongside one member each from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Prison Service (GPS), Presidential Guard, and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) have commenced training on the Leading Rating and Seaman Course (LRSC).

Meanwhile, 20 ranks including one from the Guyana Fire Service and one from the Presidential Guard commenced training on the Ordinary Rating and Seaman Course (ORSC).

According to the GDF, the ranks of LRSC will be exposed to training in Nautical Rules of the Road, Navigation and Pilotage, International Maritime Law, Swimming and Sea Survival, Boarding Officer Fundamentals, Maritime Search and Rescue, and Leadership which will augment the knowledge they already have to better serve their organisations.

The students of ORSC will cover the following subject areas: Coast Guard History and Customs, Basic Seamanship, Fire Fighting and Damage Control, Ship Maintenance, Quartermaster Fundamentals, Nautical Rules of the Road, Basic Sea Survival, First Aid, Location Markings and Naval Communication, Swimming and Lifesaving, International Maritime Law and Languages (Spanish and Portuguese).

In a brief address to the courses at their opening ceremony, Coast Guard Operations Officer, Lieutenant Coast Guard Roul Williams, charged the students to continuously seek knowledge and give their all during the course. “There is no such thing as too much knowledge, therefore, challenge yourselves and each other so there will be benefits to all collectively,” he urged.

“This course will equip you with the fundamentals required to function as deck ratings onboard vessels and on operations, it is the first step in equipping you for the tasks ahead. Work hard and give 100 percent to learning. The sea is dangerous and every bit of knowledge gleaned during your training will prove valuable,” he told those undergoing training on ORSC.

Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of both courses.