Pele FC Alumni commits to continue support of the Lions Club of Georgetown D’Urban Park

SOME principal Executive members of Pele FC Alumni Corporation, who are in Guyana to reassure those entities whom they have been supporting over the years with continuous provision, have committed their sustained support of the Lions Club of Georgetown, D’Urban Park.

The USA-based entity met with Executive members of the Lions Club of Georgetown D’Urban Park last Saturday where the discussions were broad-based in keeping with the partnership whilst the assurance of the Pele FC Alumni’s cooperation was reiterated.

Attending the meeting on behalf of the Pele FC Alumni Corporation were Chairman Denis Carrington, Treasurer Patrick ‘Labba’ Barton, and Executive Committee Member, Eric ‘Riggy’ Smith. The Lions Club of Georgetown D’Urban Park was represented by, Allison Harewood (president), Denise Woolford (IPP), Donna Chapman (first vice-president), Bevon McDonald (service coordinator), and Carol Parris (chair of library and reading committee).

The two bodies have over the past five years been supporting hundreds of youths through a back-to-school project as well as a Christmas support programme. Materials donated include amazon tablets and educational and recreational items in keeping with one of the most important pillars and focus of the Pele FC Alumni which is the education of the youths as it empowers them to live a successful life.

Alumni Chairman, Denis Carrington commented on the meeting, “We had a very cordial discussion and we took the opportunity to speak about enhancing our partnership which has been going for five plus years now. We also spoke about the continued support for the youth back-to-school academic initiative and the Christmas toy and gift drive. We also took the opportunity to share plans for our mentorship support programme.”

The Lions Club of Georgetown D’Urban Park stated that the discussion was rich and fruitful, and the two entities have further strengthened their partnership to collectively support educational activities in Guyana.