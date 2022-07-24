Modern construction, engineering company enters expanding Guyana market

TEKTON Inc., a construction and engineering company, was officially launched in Guyana, at the International Building Expo 2022, on Friday, raising the standards for commercial and residential solutions in the country.

According to TEKTON Inc., the company is a professionally licensed company with over 60 years of experience between its founders.

The company offers services in architecture, engineering, interior design, furniture, fixtures, equipment manufacturing, procurement, and construction management.

Through a long-term strategic partnership with a US-based company, JCER Design Consultants, Limited Liability Company (LLC), they have done many hospitality projects throughout the United States and are brand-approved with all the major brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham and Best Western.

TEKTON has also partnered with Dhospitality LLC, which has completed hundreds of furniture, fixtures and equipment (FFE) projects worldwide and is fully integrated as they own their manufacturing plant in Guangzhou, China.

The company noted that serving clients from across the globe, JCER Design Consultants, LLC, and Dhospitality, LLC have made notable accomplishments in many aspects of residential and commercial construction design and FFE manufacturing.

“We possess the unique ability to understand the dynamic sequences of any and all construction projects. For example, our experience with the complex tasks of performing major renovations in existing or new medical facilities allows us to fully understand the requirements for patient safety, systems integrity, facilities management, and protection of ongoing medical operations. We believe that today’s times are tomorrow’s future. With thoughtfulness and perseverance, we can design and create an amazing legacy,” TEKTON’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Evan Ramlochan said.

Additionally, the Chief Development Officer, Michael Mowlah, said, “Our labour force comprises of highly skilled and knowledgeable individuals who possess years of experience within the industry.”

He added: “We believe this is the time to create a “One Guyana” and with that mentality in mind we foresee that our joint venture is expected to accelerate the growth for companies in this quickly emerging economy. Our new innovative partnerships leverage the respective strengths of our companies to create compelling value for the people of Guyana.”

The company can be reached via telephone on 592-503-2910 and 347-239-5323. Their office is located at Lot 19 S ½ Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara.