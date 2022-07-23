Greater visibility, opportunities for local businesses, networking

— exhibitors welcome platform provided by Building Expo

AT last, the long-awaited International Building Expo 2022 was launched at the Guyana National Stadium on Friday night and more than 300 exhibitors are showcasing their products and services.

Some of the exhibitors who spoke to the Guyana Chronicle say the platform provides their businesses much-needed exposure, as well as business and networking opportunities.

Adrian Singh, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Gafoors, said the expo is enabling the company the opportunity to showcase to the world its manufacturing capability, as well as its wide range of imported products.

“When the opportunity came to do the expo came up, we did not hesitate, we came forward. At the expo, today is the first day of the expo but today has been phenomenal,” Singh related.

He stated that the impact of the expo on only the first day has been incredible, not only from the business point of view, but also from the point of view of giving back to the people of Guyana.

For that reason, he said, Gafoors on Friday launched a building expo discount card, which is valid until the end of August.

“Any visitor who comes to our booth and just inquires [sic], we take their info and they are entitled to huge savings and discounts from any of our seven outlets,” Singh said.

Lance Low-a-chee, Administrative Manager of Lifecrete, is another exhibitor, who spoke with the Guyana Chronicle. He said the business is participating in the expo for the first time and he is happy with the responses thus far.

“A lot of persons have shown interest in the product, they are finding out about the product because people just think concrete is cement, sand, and stone, but seeing what we have to offer, they are being educated a lot more as to what the different types of concrete, the different types of strength and what it can be used for,” the Administrative Manager said.

Lifecrete has been in existence for less than two years and its Administrative Manager is hoping that the expo will help it to make a big impact on local consumers.

Diamond Insurance is also a first-time participant at the expo. Its Marketing Manager, Priscilla Mackintosh told the Guyana Chronicle that many persons have visited the company’s booth and are interested in their marine insurance, as well as the newly launched motor insurance. The company will visit other booths at the expo to explore networking opportunities.