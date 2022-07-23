News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Greater visibility, opportunities for local businesses, networking
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
A scene from Gafoors’ showcase
A scene from Gafoors’ showcase

— exhibitors welcome platform provided by Building Expo

AT last, the long-awaited International Building Expo 2022 was launched at the Guyana National Stadium on Friday night and more than 300 exhibitors are showcasing their products and services.
Some of the exhibitors who spoke to the Guyana Chronicle say the platform provides their businesses much-needed exposure, as well as business and networking opportunities.

Adrian Singh, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Gafoors, said the expo is enabling the company the opportunity to showcase to the world its manufacturing capability, as well as its wide range of imported products.
“When the opportunity came to do the expo came up, we did not hesitate, we came forward. At the expo, today is the first day of the expo but today has been phenomenal,” Singh related.

Members of the Indian Cultural Centre perform at the expo

He stated that the impact of the expo on only the first day has been incredible, not only from the business point of view, but also from the point of view of giving back to the people of Guyana.
For that reason, he said, Gafoors on Friday launched a building expo discount card, which is valid until the end of August.

“Any visitor who comes to our booth and just inquires [sic], we take their info and they are entitled to huge savings and discounts from any of our seven outlets,” Singh said.
Lance Low-a-chee, Administrative Manager of Lifecrete, is another exhibitor, who spoke with the Guyana Chronicle. He said the business is participating in the expo for the first time and he is happy with the responses thus far.

“A lot of persons have shown interest in the product, they are finding out about the product because people just think concrete is cement, sand, and stone, but seeing what we have to offer, they are being educated a lot more as to what the different types of concrete, the different types of strength and what it can be used for,” the Administrative Manager said.

Lifecrete has been in existence for less than two years and its Administrative Manager is hoping that the expo will help it to make a big impact on local consumers.
Diamond Insurance is also a first-time participant at the expo. Its Marketing Manager, Priscilla Mackintosh told the Guyana Chronicle that many persons have visited the company’s booth and are interested in their marine insurance, as well as the newly launched motor insurance. The company will visit other booths at the expo to explore networking opportunities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.