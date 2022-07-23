News Archives
Contracts signed for construction of annexes at QC, BHS
(Ministry of Education photo)
THE Ministry of Education, on Friday, signed contracts to the tune of $198.9 million for the construction of annexes at Queen’s College and The Bishops’ High School.
The contracts were signed in the boardroom of the Ministry of Education where Permanent Secretary, Alfred King signed on behalf of the ministry.

The annex, which is to be constructed at Queen’s College, costs $103.5 million and will be done by Orgasein & Sons. This will be completed within twelve months.
At The Bishops’ High School, the contract was awarded to Mohabir Construction for the sum of $95.4 million, and is expected to be completed within 11 months.

Present at the signing was Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson who noted that this is a part of the ministry’s effort in ensuring that students receive an education in a safe and comfortable environment.
He urged the contractors to ensure that the works being done are completed within the stipulated time frame, and are of good quality.

