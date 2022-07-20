Grape cultivation to reach new heights in Region Six

–as farmer prepares land acquired through intervention by the government

By Jeune Bailey Van Keric

WITH his mind set on increasing his grape production, Devin Gillard has managed to, singlehandedly, clear the piece of land that was given to him by the Government of Guyana.

This imminent expansion will lay the foundation for a transgenerational business that would create employment for years to come.

Speaking to Guyana Chronicle on Monday, he acknowledged that the preparation process is a long haul, which he intends to complete by mid-September to make way for the planting of grapevines.

Following the clearing of two acres of land and the creation of 18 cultivation beds, Gillard, also known as ‘Bee Man”, will be fencing the area so as to secure his crop.

However, he is encountering minor challenges as he is yet to receive monies owed to him by an agency that had hired him to capture bees several months ago.

He insisted that he has no plans to allow this financial hurdle to be a setback. During the interview with this publication, he was adamant that the project will go ahead as scheduled, with or without the owed sum.

Additionally, he expressed disappointment at the non-support of staffers drawn from the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute, where technical advice should have been forthcoming.

“They are yet to show up to give support”, he said, before reiterating that the project will move ahead with God’s help.

During the month of April, an outreach to East Berbice-Corentyne allowed Gillard the opportunity to interface with Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

As a result of the meeting, an initial seven and a half acres of land to cultivate a variety of table grapes, was promised. However, Gillard only got approval for two acres. The arrangement is that he will be given the remaining five acres after the two acres have been utilised.

The land which is a stone’s throw away from his home at Glasgow New Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, was the property of the National Industrial Commercial Investment Limited (NICIL).

Gillard remains ecstatic over the groundbreaking initiative, and has applauded the Vice-President and Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, for intervening on his behalf. Mustapha was instrumental in getting the land acquisition process fast-tracked.

He recalled the “running arounds” he did for several months and is now pleased that his dream is closer to realisation.

Further, he told Guyana Chronicle that following a 2021 publication, he received a telephone call from Dr. Jagdeo, who complimented him on his ability to grow grapes in Guyana and later inquired whether he needed land to facilitate an expansion of his crop.

“I identified an area, which was previously under cane cultivation, not far from my home, as I have to be nearby to care for the plants. In the meanwhile, I borrowed $4.5 million and invested in the Jupiter, Viking and Fox grape cuttings from the Unites States of America. I also have gala apple plants and kiwis which will be planted along the border of the vineyard. In addition, I have bought the galvanized wire for fencing and a solar electric fence to keep out animals. I was all set, just waiting for the land,” he said.

He said many persons tried to discourage him.

“But I had the vision, and I was willing to run with it. I heard of the Cabinet outreach. I left my home on the East Bank of Berbice and travelled all the way to Corentyne to have an audience with Vice-President Jagdeo. I reminded him of his promise and the next day, I got the word that I was waiting for.”

He added, “I am preparing for my third and fourth generations. Also, employment for the many single parents around the community; they will be involved in the pruning and harvesting. Within three to five years, I will be producing enough to meet a national demand.”