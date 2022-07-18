East Ruimveldt residents get upgraded recreational facility

— initiated by ‘Top Cop’ Hicken and commissioned by Minister Benn

RESIDENTS of Back Circle in East Ruimveldt are the proud recipients of an enhanced Recreation Square commissioned by Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Sunday.

The enhancement of the Back Circle Recreation Square was initiated by acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken.

The project came on the heels of an invitation by Adrian Aaron for the ‘Top Cop’ to visit his community.

The enhancement work was spearheaded by the Guyana Police Force with support from the Ministry of Public Works and the business community.

The commissioning ceremony was done on the said square with Minister Benn delivering the feature address, during which he noted that it is very important for the recreational facilities in the various communities to be restored, so that the youths from those communities can benefit from them.

Minister Benn said that community development helps to reduce stress in communities and it allows the youths of those communities to realise their ambitions.

The minister applauded Commissioner of Police (ag) Hicken for his initiative and said he wishes to see this type of activity replicated throughout the country.

In his address to the very appreciative residents of Back Circle, Commissioner Hicken urged the residents to create a friendly and conducive atmosphere where members of the private sector would feel safe to come into the communities, identify talented youths and sponsor them.

He also stated that the Guyana Police Force has many similar initiatives planned for the community, including revitalising the youth groups, training for youths in the community and the development of a play school, among other projects.

Before leaving the community, Hicken organised a football match between Back Circle Football Club and the Guyana Police Force Football Club, and the two teams played a very entertaining game for the residents.

Shortly after, Hicken ventured over to the community of Front Circle where he met with community leaders and informed them of his interest in developing their community and working along with the youths.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, who was also present at the commissioning ceremony, pledged his ministry’s continued support of initiatives to develop the two communities.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag), Calvin Brutus, along with Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram; Senior Superintendent, Jermaine Johnson; Deputy Superintendent, Ronald Ali; Inspector, Gavin Boyce and ranks from the Guyana Police Force were also present at the commissioning ceremony.