News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Attorney Chase elected Chairperson of Public Procurement Commission
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Attorney-at-law, Pauline Chase
Attorney-at-law, Pauline Chase

Attorney-at-law and Chairman of the Guyana Bar Association, Pauline Chase, was, on Friday, unanimously elected Chairperson of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC).

According to a release, Chase was voted in as Chairman when the commissioners convened their first meeting since the constitution of the commission last Friday.

“In accordance with Article 212(Y) (3) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, the commissioners unanimously elected Ms. Pauline Chase as Chairperson of the Commission and Mr. Berkley Wickham as Deputy Chairperson,” the release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.