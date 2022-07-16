Attorney Chase elected Chairperson of Public Procurement Commission

Attorney-at-law and Chairman of the Guyana Bar Association, Pauline Chase, was, on Friday, unanimously elected Chairperson of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC).

According to a release, Chase was voted in as Chairman when the commissioners convened their first meeting since the constitution of the commission last Friday.

“In accordance with Article 212(Y) (3) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, the commissioners unanimously elected Ms. Pauline Chase as Chairperson of the Commission and Mr. Berkley Wickham as Deputy Chairperson,” the release said.