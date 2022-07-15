News Archives
150 inmates graduate from training courses
(Seated from left) Superintendent of Prisons, Olivia Cox; Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Empower Guyana Consultancy, Amar Panday; Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot; Officer-in-Charge of Prisons’ Welfare and Corrections, Marielle Bristol-Grant; and Tessa McGarrell with eight inmates (GPS photo)
SOME 150 inmates from the Camp Street and New Amsterdam prisons recently graduated from various training programmes facilitated by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), which are aimed at preparing them for reintegration into society.

In a statement, the Prison Service said the areas of training were in anger management, literacy, drugs and alcohol prevention, tailoring, culinary arts, agriculture, electrical insulation, and digital skills training.

During remarks at the graduation ceremonies held recently, Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot, said rehabilitation was a central goal of the correctional system.

He underscored that the programme was aimed at creating an opportunity for inmates to make a smooth reintegration into society, a programme that has been successful to date.

The Director also affirmed the Prison Service’s commitment to providing inmate rehabilitation initiatives and programmes that equip them for successful re-entry into society.

“The Guyana Prison Service remains committed to rehabilitating inmates so that they can have productive lives and not return to prison upon release,” he said.

Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge of Prisons’ Welfare and Corrections, Marielle Bristol-Grant, disclosed that over 700 inmates had completed various training programmes for the first half of 2022.

Such, she said, was a commitment by the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Prison Service to rehabilitate inmates, hence the variety of programmes being made available across the various locations.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

(592) 226-3243-9

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

